AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Mike White, Patriots

Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald notes the Dolphins’ decision about QB Tua Tagovailoa this offseason has been complicated by his concussion issues. Before there was a good chance he would have signed an extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.
- Now, Jackson says Miami might want to have Tagovailoa play out another season. His fifth-year option is due in May and would be $22.67 million for the 2024 season, fully guaranteed.
- Jackson adds the Dolphins probably will need to invest in a reliable veteran backup in 2023, as seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson hasn’t seized that job as well as they may have hoped and they need insurance for Tagovailoa.
Jets
- SNY’s Connor Hughes notes Jets QB Mike White has done well with every opportunity given to him and has a chance to put himself in the mix for the starting job in 2023. But he points out White is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and if the Jets were to seriously commit to him, his price tag would skyrocket.
- Hughes adds it will be imperative for HC Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas to find a quarterback who can help them make the playoffs in 2023, as otherwise their jobs could be on the line.
- As far as QB Zach Wilson, Hughes says the ship has sailed on him as a starter but the Jets might avoid blatantly shipping him out or cutting him, as it would make their scouting department look bad.
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes, however, that his sources around the league doubt Wilson is back, as he’s a potential problem in the locker room and his representation will push for a fresh start. He adds the Jets could probably only get a sixth or fifth-round pick for Wilson.
Patriots
- Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, who interviewed for the Broncos head coach job last year on potentially becoming a head coach after this season: “I think I’m ready to be a head coach in the league, but right now my focus is on the Patriots defense.” (Mike Giardi)
