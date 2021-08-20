AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Jets HC Robert Saleh said it’s unfortunate that rookies G Alijah Vera-Tucker (pectoral) and WR Elijah Moore (quad) are missing time at training camp.

“Anyone who’s not going to get an opportunity to get these reps,” Saleh said, via ProFootballTalk. “Whether it’s Elijah Moore or a veteran. Not that it hurts them, it’s just a missed opportunity to see something else and get a little bit better. Like I said, I just value these practices, and if you’re not able to participate, not that it’s a knock on you, it’s just not great.”

Jets’ OC Mike LaFleur made interesting comments concerning LT Mekhi Becton: “Mekhi is going through some things right now. He’s not playing at his best.” (Rich Cimini)

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer lists Patriots OC Josh McDaniels , DC Jerod Mayo, and former Texans HC Bill O’Brien as some candidates who’d be on the shortlist as of today to replace HC Bill Belichick .

Zack Cox of NESN.com could see the Patriots targeting a wide receiver such as J.J. Arcega-Whiteside or John Hightower , who are on the Eagles' roster bubble, once teams start making roster cuts.

or , who are on the Eagles’ roster bubble, once teams start making roster cuts. Cox also points out that TE Jonnu Smith has a non-serious low ankle sprain, while TE Hunter Henry has worn pads to practices and has rehabbed with strength coach Moses Cabrera. This means he could be close to a return and may see action in the upcoming preseason game against the Giants.