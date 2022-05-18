AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel told the media about what his expectations are for RB Raheem Mostert, who is returning from a late-season injury in 2021.

“I know his expectations are to play Week 1 and we are not going to rush it,” McDaniel said, via NFL.com. “He’s come too far to have a setback, so he’s just diligently working day-in and day-out. But when he’s ready, he’ll be on the field for sure. I think one thing that’s unique about that particular room is no one shies away from the competition. Everybody in there is excited for the offense, for the opportunities and wants the best man to win and aren’t backing away from that.”

Jets

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes says the Jets had Drake London as the top receiver on their board, but when the Falcons took him at No. 8 they were happy with WR Garrett Wilson . London would have been exclusively an outside receiver, Wilson can rotate between the outside and the slot along with WR Elijah Moore .

as the top receiver on their board, but when the Falcons took him at No. 8 they were happy with WR . London would have been exclusively an outside receiver, Wilson can rotate between the outside and the slot along with WR . Hughes mentions Jets WR Denzel Mims is competing with Jeff Smith , Calvin Jackson and Irvin Charles for playing time as the fifth receiver this preseason.

is competing with , and for playing time as the fifth receiver this preseason. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes former Giants and new Eagles CB James Bradberry vetoed trades to the Jets and Texans that would have netted him around $8 million a year on a two-year deal.

vetoed trades to the Jets and Texans that would have netted him around $8 million a year on a two-year deal. He adds he thinks the Jets were trying to get Bradberry for nothing, as they knew the Giants were trying to get his contract off the books. Meanwhile, the Texans were making more serious offers to the Giants.

Patriots

Shrine Bowl director Eric Galko was impressed by fourth-round RB Pierre Strong, who could factor in behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson in New England as a potential replacement for veteran RB James White, who is still recovering from hip surgery.

“He can be very explosive,” Galko told NESN.com. “I would say from a Patriots perspective, yeah, I think he starts working a lot more on those third-down roles, maybe as more of a pass-blocking option to James White’s pass-catching option, and then slowly eats into that. But don’t be surprised if they also work him heavily in the rotation.”

“He’s as explosive as Rhamondre Stevenson,” Galko added. “Different body type, but he can kind of bring that home-run punch for a defense that’s been lulled to sleep by Damien Harris or Rhamondre. You bring in Pierre Strong for a quick inside-zone play, it could be a 60-yard run.”