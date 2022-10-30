AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s performance in Week 8: “If we can get that every week, that’s a winning formula.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- McDaniel continued his praise for Tagovailoa: “That was a game we all know he’s capable of. He was relentless during the game about worrying about the right stuff. He protected the ball while being aggressive.” (Joe Schad)
Jets
- Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Jets OL Connor McGovern said the team’s trade for RB James Robinson was a “tell-tale sign” the team views itself as capable of making some noise this season, and that confidence has been noted in the locker room: “It doesn’t feel like a rebuild anymore. It feels like a time to win.”
- Cimini adds Robinson doesn’t really replace second-round RB Breece Hall‘s explosiveness, so the Jets should mix in the speedy RB Ty Johnson.
- Cimini mentions the hope for the Jets is to get OT George Fant back in Week 11. He wouldn’t rule out a trade for the Jets to bring in an offensive lineman, but there aren’t many available around the league.
- Jets HC Robert Saleh still believes in QB Zach Wilson: “We’ve got faith in Z. He’s shown he can play good football.” (Andy Vasquez)
- According to Connor Hughes, the Jets now have QB Mike White as No.2 on the depth chart over QB Joe Flacco.
- Jets WR Elijah Moore regrets causing a distraction but won’t say if he has changed his mind on his trade request. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Moore on his chemistry with Wilson: “I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.” (Hughes)
- Moore continued to visibly show his frustration, adding: “It doesn’t really matter. I’m still here. And while I’m here I want to do the best I can.” (Vasquez)
- According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jets have been clear to teams calling that Moore is not available for trade.
- Wilson knows he has to be better when throwing the ball away instead of turning the ball over: “I had some bone-headed plays. It just gets frustrating to throw the ball away.” (Rosenblatt)
Patriots
- Albert Breer mentions that the Patriots have no interest in trading QB Mac Jones at the deadline.
- Belichick on Jones’s performance against the Jets: “Thought he did a good job today getting the ball out quick. Decisions for sure…managed the game well, managed our team well.” (Mike Giardi)
