AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel does not expect the team to get DE Trey Flowers back anytime soon.

“Yeah, I don’t foresee seeing him anytime soon, but I’m wishing him as fast of a recovery and he’s doing well in the process,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said they feel “comfortable” about activating OT Eric Fisher (Achilles) in time for Week 14 but want to see how he feels in Friday’s practice. (Joe Schad)

said they feel “comfortable” about activating OT (Achilles) in time for Week 14 but want to see how he feels in Friday’s practice. (Joe Schad) McDaniel mentioned that QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) is “trending toward” being available. (Joe Schad)

Dolphins OT Eric Fisher said he’s learned the team’s whole offense in three days. He hasn’t been in a right tackle stance since 2014 but is going to do whatever the coaching staff asks. (Joe Schad)

said he’s learned the team’s whole offense in three days. He hasn’t been in a right tackle stance since 2014 but is going to do whatever the coaching staff asks. (Joe Schad) Fisher believes his athleticism is a good fit for the offense and hopes to play this week. (Schad)

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead acknowledged that there’s always a risk for further injury but said he can limit the risk with particular range of motion and technique choices: “I want to play. If I’m able I’m going.” (Schad)

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) is expected to be limited early on in practice this week but shouldn’t be at risk of missing Week 14.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh confirms that OT Max Mitchell is dealing with blood clots in his right calf and lung but expects that he’ll be able to return next season. (Rich Cimini)

confirms that OT is dealing with blood clots in his right calf and lung but expects that he’ll be able to return next season. (Rich Cimini) The Jets placed Mitchell on the non-football illness list on Wednesday.

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick said that recently signed OT Conor McDermott is doing well to learn their system: “He’s picked up things well. About as good as you could expect for a player coming in like this. Maybe (Baker) Mayfield, but it’s still pretty good.” (Zack Cox)

said that recently signed OT is doing well to learn their system: “He’s picked up things well. About as good as you could expect for a player coming in like this. Maybe (Baker) Mayfield, but it’s still pretty good.” (Zack Cox) Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai ‘s two-year, $4.4 million extension includes an $850,000 signing bonus and base salaries of $1.15 million and $1.265 million. Tavai’s 2023 base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

‘s two-year, $4.4 million extension includes an $850,000 signing bonus and base salaries of $1.15 million and $1.265 million. Tavai’s 2023 base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap) Tavai can also make $100,000 annually in workout bonuses, plus up to $410,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2023 and up to $510,000 in 2024. There are up to $2 million in incentives in the deal.