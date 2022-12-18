AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel recalled clocking WR Tyreek Hill‘s running speed at 23.48 miles per hour in practice.

“So I was like, ‘OK, yeah, you’re different,'” McDaniel said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “On the field, off the field, it’s not happenstance that he’s able to have success.”

Hill said that he’s been focused on being the best teammate possible since joining Miami.

“I came in, who I am,” Hill said. “A fun guy to be around, trying to be the best teammate I can be and just help this team win and grow and show the guys how I got to where I am.”

Hill feels a duty to perform at a high level for QB Tua Tagovailoa and help take some criticism away from the third-year quarterback.

“I’ve just got to make plays for him,” Hill said. “I feel like I had a lot of drops out there … and it’s going to go against him, so I’ve got to make plays for my boy.”

New Dolphins OT Eric Fisher received a $2.7 million signing bonus and will make $311,111 in base salary for the remainder of the 2022 season, which is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson feels like he can have better performances going forward, as he got a chance to start once again this week in the absence of QB Mike White due to injury.

“Gotta be better,” Wilson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think you guys saw, we had explosive plays offensively. It’s the first and second downs, just staying ahead of the sticks and I can think of a number of plays I left out there. Have to look at it as a learning process, just try to keep improving.”

Wilson on if he deserves to start another game: “That’s not up to me.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Jets WR Elijah Moore is in a much better place with the team but he still has high expectations for himself: “I still haven’t done what I want to do, but I feel good… I want to go crazy! I want to put up 10 [receptions] and blow somebody out!”

Moore's resurgence over the past few weeks has largely coincided with the insertion of QB Mike White into the starting lineup for QB Zach Wilson, which has lifted the entire passing offense. Moore downplayed that however: "Everybody has helped my resurgence, not just Mike. I'm grateful for Mike. I'm grateful for everybody on the team."

Patriots

Patriots third-round CB Marcus Jones has quickly proven himself to be a critical player for New England, and it’s not just for his contributions on defense. He’s been the team’s punt returner and in recent weeks has had a spot role on offense, which is a lot for any rookie.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s nothing I feel I’m not ready for,” he said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I have a lot of trust in the coaches, so if they feel like I’m ready for it, I feel like I am too. It’s having that confidence and making sure I know what to do.”

Jones won a game for the Patriots with a punt return touchdown against the Jets and it prompted the team to try him on offense. His first touch was a screen pass he took 48 yards to the house for a touchdown and he’s already the Patriots’ most dynamic player on offense.

“He has a lot on his plate, but he’s making plays in all three phases, which is unique — especially for a rookie,” Patriots ST coordinator Cam Achord said. “You’ve seen the athleticism in space. So that’s kind of our job as coaches — just maximizing the number of times he can touch the football.”