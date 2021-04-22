AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins are clearly eyeing adding more playmakers on offense, and Alabama WRs DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle are two of the best available. The question mark with both largely revolves around size and durability. Smith has been largely healthy but weighed in at just 166 pounds at the NFLs medical combine. Waddle missed a major chunk of last year due to injury and is also a smaller wideout. Dolphins GM Chris Grier suggested in a pre-draft presser, though, that size isn’t a huge consideration for them.

“You always evaluate it. You always talk about it. But again, each player is their own case,” Grier said via ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe. “Those guys have shown that they’ve been good players at a high level of play in the SEC. The game has changed a little bit, and these smaller players are given more room and freedom to showcase their talents. The league has changed as well. There are more rules. It’s more of an offensive league. I think that what’s been evident is that there is a lot of smaller players that have become really good players in this league.”

Regarding the possibility of the Dolphins trading out of No. 6 overall to a quarterback-needy team, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes that it’s unlikely Miami would make any trade prior to the draft or before determining if Florida TE Kyle Pitts or LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase would be available in that scenario.

Jackson believes the Dolphins re-positioning themselves from No. 3 to No. 12 with the 49ers, to No. 6 with the Eagles means Miami wasn’t confident Pitts, Smith, Waddle, or Chase would be available to them.

In the end, Jackson writes that he wouldn’t trade down from No. 6 if there’s a chance Pitts or Chase is available.

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas refused to give his individual assessment of presumed No. 2 overall pick BYU QB Zach Wilson: “I really don’t want to get into any individual assessments of any prospects. We don’t want to give everyone the answers to our test.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

but he will leave personnel decisions to Douglas. (Connor Hughes) Douglas mentioned that they feel there is an “importance” in developing a young quarterback with how they approach the draft and offseason: “There’s an importance to doing everything we can to make a young quarterback successful.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Patriots

According to Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop, the Patriots were one of the teams interested in QB Alex Smith before he retired. Smith had a contract offer from the Jaguars but he ultimately decided to walk away from the game on his own terms.