AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Azareye’h Thomas, Joe Milton

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier wants to see more from CB Cam Smith this upcoming season.

“Cam Smith needs to come through at the end of the day,” Grier said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s got to stay healthy and be on the field. He has shown some flashes, but this is a very big year. He knows what’s expected because we can’t hold his hand and wait for him anymore.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn isn’t concerned about third-round CB Azareye’h Thomas‘ 4.58 40-yard dash time because of the quality of play he put on film at Florida State.

“Just looking at the player and seeing how he plays on the field — that’s more enticing to me than watching a guy run in underwear at the combine,” Glenn said, via Eric Allen of the team’s website. “So, football is football, and he plays the brand that we want to play. He’s a big, physical man and I’m looking forward to him getting up here and being able to take what he did at Florida State and bring that to us because that’s how we play.”

New York GM Darren Mougey cited references who spoke highly about his character and leadership abilities.

“The people down there that have been around him raved about AZ’s character, his makeup, his football makeup, his toughness, and his leadership, so that was definitely an important part of it,” Mougey said.

Patriots

Mass Live’s Karen Guregian wrote that one of the reasons the Patriots traded QB Joe Milton and a seventh-round draft pick to the Cowboys for a fifth-round pick was that Milton believes he is a starting quarterback and would have a chance to compete elsewhere, even believing that he could compete with QB Drake Maye for the starting job in New England.

“Based on intel gathered from sources during the week, Milton fancied himself a starter. He didn’t see himself being given a legitimate chance to compete with Drake Maye. He also believed he was good enough to give Maye a run, if not overtake him for the top job.” Guregian noted.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel weighed in on Milton’s time with the team.

“Yeah, I think Joe’s did everything that they asked him to do last year. Sounds like in conversations that he worked extremely hard, and that’s tough when you’re a quarterback,” Vrabel said. “Everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to be the starter, everybody, and that’s great to have that attitude. And he was ready for his opportunity there late in the season, which I commend him on, just like I would any player that sat there and went through a long season, a difficult season, and then got the opportunity, went out, won a football game, played well, helped his team win. And then where that leads to, we’ll see as the draft approaches, or where Joe is on April 7 to start our offseason program.”

Regarding the decision to trade QB Joe Milton, Vrabel didn’t want to see his development stunted with the presence of Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs.

“Well, we felt like his reps were going to be decreased as we worked through the offseason. We felt like – just like every other decision – that we’re going to try to do what’s best for the team, and that’s the decision that we ultimately made. So, we’re excited to move forward with Drake [Maye] and Josh [Dobbs]. That’s going to be a tough one for me to continue to say over and over is Drake and Josh. So, I appreciate it guys. Again, I want to thank our scouts; I want to thank our personnel department for getting me brought up to speed in this process and our coaching staff.”