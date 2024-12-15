AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Jacoby Brissett

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said about the team’s loss to the Texans: “We have to have total connectivity on offense. So it was very disappointing in terms of turnovers.” (Joe Schad)

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill gave a brief update on hospitalized WR Grant DuBose : "The word is, he's in good spirits right now. He's moving." (Kimberley Martin)

gave a brief update on hospitalized WR : “The word is, he’s in good spirits right now. He’s moving.” (Kimberley Martin) McDaniel said he had heard positive feedback on DuBose, who will remain in Houston overnight for additional imaging on his head and neck. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots hoped to sign QB Jacoby Brissett to a two-year contract this past offseason, yet he preferred a one-year deal. New England is hoping to have him back next season, yet he will likely gauge his interest on the market. Meanwhile, he has rarely spoken with reporters since being demoted to backup behind rookie QB Drake Maye.

“I’m interested to see what my future holds. Hopefully, I get somewhere to land.” Brissett told Reiss. “There’s so much I could say, but I guess, ‘not ideal.’ Obviously, a unique situation here. I’m not the one to make excuses, but at some point, somebody is going to have to watch the film and understand what I was dealing with. I think that kind of speaks for itself. I think it’s very easy for people to blame the quarterback for things — that’s what this profession is — but yeah man, tough year.”

“That’s my guy, man. I’ve never let work get in the way of people. Those are two different things and that’s what I told him when we started off,” Brissett added on Maye. “My feelings have only gotten better for him. Been able to gain a relationship and now we’re tied in for a while. I’m excited for his career, and obviously being a part of that now, and excited to see where that goes for him. It’s been a tough year for that, as far as emotional, and just dealing with everything, trying to put on a good face every day. But it’s not my first time. Like I said, the way I played, and the way I go about my business, I’m hopeful for better days ahead, for sure. That’s what I work towards and I look forward towards.”