AFC Notes: Dolphins, Patriots, Ja’Lynn Polk

Dolphins
- Dolphins OC Frank Smith on his message for WR Jaylen Waddle amidst his recent production dip: “Keep doing what you’re doing because you’re a fantastic teammate… it will come.” (Joe Schad)
- Rams QB Matthew Stafford on Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey: “He’s still got all the tools that you would want at a corner.” (Schad)
- Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert was fined $18,830 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet), while S Jordan Poyer and CB Cam Smith were fined $11,193 and $8,874, respectively, for unnecessary roughness (hit on a defenseless player and horse-collar tackle) in Week 9.
- Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill missed practice with a wrist injury and there’s uncertainty surrounding his status for Week 10. (Cameron Wolfe)
Ja’Lynn Polk
The Patriots and OC Alex Van Pelt hope that WR Ja’Lynn Polk can overcome his struggles and the scrutiny he has received in the media to become a contributor for the team, especially considering that he will see a larger workload going forward.
“We all have lows. We all have highs. I think the biggest thing is always having a positive attitude of whatever that is. It’s continuously focusing on the main thing and getting through the storm,” Polk said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “It’s never going to be perfect. I think that’s the most important thing — just understanding that and being able to move on and execute, knowing you have guys around you depending on you at all times.”
“Get him in there and get him acclimated again. Find some targets for him,” Van Pelt said of Polk. “Very capable receiver. Loved what he did in college. Had a great summer for us. We just have to get him re-set and back into it.”
Patriots
- According to Mark Daniels, the Patriots were not interested in trading S Kyle Dugger at the deadline and Dugger himself was hoping to remain with New England as well.
- Patriots HC Jerod Mayo on the performance of QB Drake Maye in the win over Chicago: “Drake continues to go out there and make plays. He’s going to make mistakes but this is part of his evolution.” (Chad Graff)
- Mayo on WR Kendrick Bourne: “Even though Bourne didn’t play today, he’s the first one smiling in the locker room.” (Daniels)
- Mayo on Polk’s performance against the Broncos: “Hopefully this is the start of him being a very good receiver in this league.” (Daniels)
