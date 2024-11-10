AFC Notes: Dolphins, Patriots, Ja’Lynn Polk

Dolphins

Ja’Lynn Polk

The Patriots and OC Alex Van Pelt hope that WR Ja’Lynn Polk can overcome his struggles and the scrutiny he has received in the media to become a contributor for the team, especially considering that he will see a larger workload going forward.

“We all have lows. We all have highs. I think the biggest thing is always having a positive attitude of whatever that is. It’s continuously focusing on the main thing and getting through the storm,” Polk said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “It’s never going to be perfect. I think that’s the most important thing — just understanding that and being able to move on and execute, knowing you have guys around you depending on you at all times.”

“Get him in there and get him acclimated again. Find some targets for him,” Van Pelt said of Polk. “Very capable receiver. Loved what he did in college. Had a great summer for us. We just have to get him re-set and back into it.”

Patriots

According to Mark Daniels, the Patriots were not interested in trading S Kyle Dugger at the deadline and Dugger himself was hoping to remain with New England as well.

at the deadline and Dugger himself was hoping to remain with New England as well. Patriots HC Jerod Mayo on the performance of QB Drake Maye in the win over Chicago: “Drake continues to go out there and make plays. He’s going to make mistakes but this is part of his evolution.” (Chad Graff)

on the performance of QB in the win over Chicago: “Drake continues to go out there and make plays. He’s going to make mistakes but this is part of his evolution.” (Chad Graff) Mayo on WR Kendrick Bourne : “Even though Bourne didn’t play today, he’s the first one smiling in the locker room.” (Daniels)

: “Even though Bourne didn’t play today, he’s the first one smiling in the locker room.” (Daniels) Mayo on Polk’s performance against the Broncos: “Hopefully this is the start of him being a very good receiver in this league.” (Daniels)