AFC Notes: Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, Jets, Mac Jones, Patriots

Dolphins
- Armando Salguero reports that one source called the idea of the Dolphins moving on from QB Tua Tagovailoa “fundamentally not true”.
- Salguero adds that the team doesn’t have many options when it comes to bringing in an upgrade, including Aaron Rodgers who he refers to as a longshot for Miami.
- Per Joe Schad, Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson said he is likely to return to the team and has hired Drew Rosenhaus as his agent.
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald expects the Dolphins to add at least one veteran cornerback in free agency, as they need one starter minimum to go with Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou.
- He adds Kohou impressed the team enough as a rookie that he has a great chance to be the starting slot corner in 2023. Jackson expects veteran CB Nik Needham to be given the chance to compete for the role too.
Jets
- Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic says that while QB Aaron Rodgers is Plan A for the Jets, Plan B would be Derek Carr and Plan C is Jimmy Garoppolo. Carr is now with the Saints, meaning Garoppolo could have possibly moved up in value for New York.
- Diana Russini mentions that many in the Jets organization are pushing for Garoppolo, as they likely have ties to him from their time in San Francisco.
- Rosenblatt also lists LB Tremaine Edmunds, DT Fletcher Cox, DT Larry Ogunjobi, WR Allen Lazard, WR Mack Hollins, S Adrian Amos, OT Andre Dillard, and DT Linval Joseph as potential options for the team.
- There are also several free agents listed by Rosenblatt who have a background playing under Jets HC Robert Saleh during his time with the 49ers including S Jimmie Ward, LB Samson Ebukam, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Tashaun Gipson, C Jake Brendel, and G Daniel Brunskill.
- Other mentioned as fits for New York by Rosenblatt include OT Billy Turner, G Aaron Brewer, LB Deion Jones, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Dontrell Hilliard, and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
Patriots
- Doug Kyed reports that Raiders HC Josh McDaniels is higher on Patriots QB Mac Jones than HC Bill Belichick and would like to continue working with him.
- Kyed also mentions that a potential trade would make more sense for the Raiders than the Patriots, as New England would still need to come up with an upgrade at quarterback.
- One source told Kyed the following about the situation: “These are the kind of ideas that get talked about at this time of year but generally don’t materialize into anything.”
- Kyed also notes that the Pats met with Florida QB Anthony Richardson at the Combine, despite the fact that he could be long gone before the team picks at No. 14.
- Another interesting option per Kyed is 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who would be more expensive than Jones who is still on his rookie deal.
- With Derek Carr set to join the Saints, other options listed by Kyed include Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones, Lamar Jackson, Geno Smith, Carson Wentz, Baker Mayfield, Marcus Mariota, Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater, Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, Taylor Heinicke, Cooper Rush, and Gardner Minshew.
- Jordan Schultz reports that the Patriots are not expected to release TE Hunter Henry this offseason.
