AFC Notes: Doug Pederson, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson talked about leading a game-winning drive against Jets QB Aaron Rodgers : “It’s pretty cool, especially to do it against the Jets and Aaron Rodgers. I’ve been watching him since I was a kid. So, it’s a blessing just to be able go against a legend.” (James Boyd)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said that he’s evaluating the team’s coaching staff but refused to single out DC Ryan Nielsen.

“I think you got to be really, really careful when you start pointing fingers at certain people,” Pederson said, via Around The NFL. “That’s a dangerous thing, and I’m not going to do that. Not doing it. Not right now. As a head coach in this league that’s going through what we’re going through, you’re pointing a finger. And if it needs to be pointed, it needs to be pointed it at me. Start with me. That’s enough on that.”

Pederson said that he would have a conversation with Jaguars owner Shad Khan if he opted to have any changes to his staff.

“I would definitely have a conversation with them first, if that were the case, but we’re not there,” Pederson said when asked if he’d speak with Khan before making any potential changes to his staff.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic believes Jacksonville should be a potential landing spot for former Patriots HC Bill Belichick but she’s told it’s “highly unlikely” that a relationship with GM Trent Baalke will happen.

Titans

Titans RB Tyjae Spears is in concussion protocol, per (Terry McCormick)

is in concussion protocol, per (Terry McCormick) Tennessee CB Chidobe Awuzie could open his practice window to return from IR by next week at the latest, per McCormick.