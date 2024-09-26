AFC Notes: Doug Pederson, Joe Mixon, Will Levis, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is looking at any way the coaching staff can help the team improve after their third-straight loss to open the season.

“There has to be changes, whether it’s play design, personnel, everything is on the table,” Pederson said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Those are all things I have to look at, we have to look at as a staff, and make the adjustments.”

Pederson said LB Ventrell Miller will step into LB Foyesade Oluokun ‘s (plantar fasciitis) role going forward, per John Shipley.

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports Texans RB Dameon Pierce (hamstring) is expected to return for Week 4 and RB Joe Mixon (ankle) is still considered week-to-week

Titans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano both get the sense the Titans will have more of a leash for QB Will Levis than some other quarterback situations around the league. Graziano says the Titans wanted to use this season to assess Levis’ potential.

than some other quarterback situations around the league. Graziano says the Titans wanted to use this season to assess Levis’ potential. Titans HC Brian Callahan said OTs Nicholas Petit-Frere and Jaelyn Duncan could play in Week 4’s Monday Night game after being pulled from the previous game and hasn’t ruled out either player from starting, via Terry McCormick.