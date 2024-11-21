AFC Notes: Doug Pederson, Nico Collins, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says people in the Jaguars’ building were bracing for some sort of change on Monday and Tuesday after the reports from over the weekend and Jacksonville’s 52-6 loss to the Lions. But so far everything has remained the same.

One source told Fowler making staff changes right now would be like rearranging “the deck chairs on the Titanic.” Jaguars HC Doug Pederson has also been fiercely to his assistants in the past, including OC Press Taylor , and the team was high on DC Ryan Nielsen when he was hired this offseason.

has also been fiercely to his assistants in the past, including OC , and the team was high on DC when he was hired this offseason. Another team source added it doesn’t feel like Pederson has lost the locker room. But the belief around the league is sweeping changes are probably coming this offseason with both Pederson and GM Trent Baalke getting the axe: “There is talent here. But you have to make plays in this league, and we aren’t making them.”

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins returned from a calf injury for Week 11 against the Cowboys, where the first play of the game was a 77-yard touchdown on a screen called back due to LT Laremy Tunsil being penalized as an illegal receiver downfield. Collins reflected on the play, saying he was just glad to be back on the field.

“How did it look?” Collins said, via Aaron Wilson. “It felt good. It didn’t count, but it is what it is. Being back out there with the guys, and getting this win on the road is the most important thing. Being back out there with the guys, having fun, I missed them. I feel like suiting up having fun is the most important thing. We kind of knew what it was. First play, gotta go out with a bang. That’s what happened, but it got called back. Sick about it, but it is what it is.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said having Collins back provides an instant impact for their offense.

“Everyone instantly sees the impact of Nico,” Ryans said. “Our first offensive play goes for a touchdown, right? It gets called back, but you see his impact instantly. He’s a game-changer and we’re so thankful to have him back and see what he provides to our entire team.”

Texans QB C.J. Stroud commented that Collins was never discouraged while he was injured and provided good energy around the team.

“You know, play one he gets the ball in his hands and he makes special things happen,” Stroud said. “He continues to just show up and show out. His attitude while he was hurt was amazing. He wasn’t butt-hurt. He wasn’t looking down. Of course he was upset that he was hurt and wasn’t playing, but he was still around the guys and still was showing love.”

Aaron Wilson notes Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) returned to Wednesday’s practice.

(ankle) returned to Wednesday’s practice. Wilson reports LB Christian Harris (calf) is trending toward returning from injured reserve after Houston’s Week 14 bye, via Wilson.

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin) will be designated to return from injured reserve to practice next week, via Jim Wyatt.

said CB (groin) will be designated to return from injured reserve to practice next week, via Jim Wyatt. Callahan said OT Nicholas Petit-Frere will start at right tackle in Week 12, via Wyatt.