AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Contracts, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- The Broncos signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to a one-year, $1.487 million deal that includes an $87,500 signing bonus, a $1.3 million salary, and a $1.221 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- Several Broncos players had contract triggers vest this past weekend: $17 million of CB Patrick Surtain’s 2027 salary and $1.1 million of his 2028 salary are now guaranteed, LB Nik Bonitto’s $24.5 million 2027 salary is now guaranteed, $15.75 million of DL Zach Allen’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed, $12 million of OL Luke Wattenberg’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed, $4.25 million of DL Malcolm Roach’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed, and $2.5 million of K Wil Lutz’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed. (Spotrac)
Chiefs
- The Chiefs signed S Alohi Gillman to a three-year, $24 million deal that includes a $6 million signing bonus, $14.5 million in total guaranteed money, and salaries of $1.25 million in 2026, $7.25 million in 2027, and $8.75 million in 2028. (Wilson)
Raiders
- Indiana RB Kaelon Black is visiting the Raiders. (Mitchell Renz)
- Washington WR Denzel Boston has 12 top 30 visits, including with the Raiders. (Brady Henderson)
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