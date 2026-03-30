AFC Notes: Draft Visits, J.K. Dobbins, Maxx Crosby, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton thought it was important to bring RB J.K. Dobbins back because his impact on the locker room. Paton said Dobbins is fully healthy, and he’s pleased with the makeup of the RB room now. (Chris Tomasson)

thought it was important to bring RB back because his impact on the locker room. Paton said Dobbins is fully healthy, and he’s pleased with the makeup of the RB room now. (Chris Tomasson) Paton spoke highly of LBs Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad , which led to them having to let OLB Dre Greenlaw walk. (Tomasson)

and , which led to them having to let OLB walk. (Tomasson) After DE John Franklin-Myers signed with Titans, Paton was asked if they want to replace him externally or with someone they already have: “We feel pretty good. We have Sai’vion, have our four guys coming back … then Enyi really came on… We have pretty good depth. But, you’re always looking for big guys.” ( Luca Evans )

signed with Titans, Paton was asked if they want to replace him externally or with someone they already have: “We feel pretty good. We have Sai’vion, have our four guys coming back … then Enyi really came on… We have pretty good depth. But, you’re always looking for big guys.” Luca Evans Paton was clear that they are not open to trading anyone from the WR room after trading for Jaylen Waddle . (Evans)

. (Evans) Paton spoke on a new extension for himself, as he enters the last year of a six-year contract: “We’ll get there. We leave here Tuesday, draft meetings Wednesday. Then the draft and the offseason. Love it here. Love the ownership. Sean. We’ve got one of the best coaches in the league, best ownership. We have a really good team. So I’m happy to be here.” (Klis)

USC LS Hank Pepper had a workout with the Broncos. (Aaron Wilson)

had a workout with the Broncos. (Aaron Wilson) TCU LBs Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Namdi Obiazor met with the Broncos LB coach at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Chiefs

Cincinnati LB Jack Dingle will visit the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)

will visit the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler) Texas Tech QB Behren Morton met with the Chiefs around his pro day. (Arye Pulli)

Raiders

The Raiders’ trade of DE Maxx Crosby to the Ravens fell through, and for incoming HC Klint Kubiak, it feels like he is gaining another big free agency addition with Crosby’s return to Las Vegas.

“I think I’ve seen Maxx almost every day,” Kubiak said, via NFL.com. “He’s in the building every day, he beats a lot of the coaches in there. A really impressive guy. Being a great player is really important to him. You can just tell by the way he shows up. I think John (Spytek) said this, but it’s kind of like he never left. I felt like we picked up another free-agent signing once we got him back from Baltimore. Really excited about him leading our defense. I know there’s gonna be a point in training camp where we’re going to get him back. I’m not gonna get too much further into that. I think at training camp, he’ll be back ready to roll. With the way that he works, it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s ready earlier.”

“I just think the character of person that we brought in, starting with Linderbaum and Jalen Nailor and Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, we’ve had a lot of really solid people come into our building that make us better,” Kubiak added on free agency. “They’re leaders, they’re mature, they’ve been through it. They’re great players. It all starts with having quality people that the young guys are gonna want to follow.”

Georgia State WR Ted Hurst will take a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler) ECU WR Anthony Smith will take a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Donnell Coley)

will take a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Donnell Coley) Boston College LS Ben Mann had a private workout with the Raiders. (Aaron Wilson)