AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Allen Lazard, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
After adding second-round OL Patrick Paul in the draft, Dolphins starting LT Terron Armstead believes Paul has shown all the flashes of someone who can have long-term success in the league.
“You see the talent; you see the flashes,” Armstead said, via Adam Stites of the Dolphins Wire. “Things that he needs to learn and work on, which of course, but I like where he’s at mentally. He’s tough, he’s physical, strong, he’s huge. His ability to move and mirror, stay in front of guys to finish a play has been impressive.”
“I like him a lot, I like him a lot. He’s going to be a really good player for a long time. We just got to keep working and fine-tuning some things techniques wise, mindset, a lot of pre-snap adjustments that he can kind of learn from. But that will come with time and experience.”
Jets
Jets WR Allen Lazard looks to get back on track after a down year in 2023 without his QB Aaron Rodgers.
“It was tough, a really tough year,” Lazard said, via John Pullano of the team’s official website. “I think it was arguably the hardest year of my career. A lot of adversity, moving cities, having a new team and a new environment, obviously losing Aaron, that was detrimental for the team. After playing alongside him the last four seasons, I was trying to figure out how I still be impactful.”
Patriots
Patriots HC Jerod Mayo stated first-round QB Drake Maye will get reps with the first team although QB Jacoby Brissett is the starter for now.
“[I]t’s the second week of training camp,” Mayo said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “We have a game here a week from now. He’ll have an opportunity to go out there and participate with, if you want to call them ‘The Ones,’ but we mix and match.”
- The Patriots contract offer for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk was in the range of $32 million per year on a four-year deal. (Mike Kadlick)
- According to Howard Balzer, the Patriots hosted FB Nick Bawden, WR Isaiah Ford, TE Neal Johnson and C Mike Novitsky for tryouts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!