AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Allen Lazard, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

After adding second-round OL Patrick Paul in the draft, Dolphins starting LT Terron Armstead believes Paul has shown all the flashes of someone who can have long-term success in the league.

“You see the talent; you see the flashes,” Armstead said, via Adam Stites of the Dolphins Wire. “Things that he needs to learn and work on, which of course, but I like where he’s at mentally. He’s tough, he’s physical, strong, he’s huge. His ability to move and mirror, stay in front of guys to finish a play has been impressive.”

“I like him a lot, I like him a lot. He’s going to be a really good player for a long time. We just got to keep working and fine-tuning some things techniques wise, mindset, a lot of pre-snap adjustments that he can kind of learn from. But that will come with time and experience.”

Jets

Jets WR Allen Lazard looks to get back on track after a down year in 2023 without his QB Aaron Rodgers.

“It was tough, a really tough year,” Lazard said, via John Pullano of the team’s official website. “I think it was arguably the hardest year of my career. A lot of adversity, moving cities, having a new team and a new environment, obviously losing Aaron, that was detrimental for the team. After playing alongside him the last four seasons, I was trying to figure out how I still be impactful.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo stated first-round QB Drake Maye will get reps with the first team although QB Jacoby Brissett is the starter for now.

“[I]t’s the second week of training camp,” Mayo said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “We have a game here a week from now. He’ll have an opportunity to go out there and participate with, if you want to call them ‘The Ones,’ but we mix and match.”

The Patriots contract offer for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk was in the range of $32 million per year on a four-year deal. (Mike Kadlick)

was in the range of $32 million per year on a four-year deal. (Mike Kadlick) According to Howard Balzer, the Patriots hosted FB Nick Bawden, WR Isaiah Ford, TE Neal Johnson and C Mike Novitsky for tryouts.