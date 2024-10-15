AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Jerod Mayo, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel isn’t expecting OLB Bradley Chubb to return to practice this week but remains optimistic Chubb will return this year. (Adam Beasley)

McDaniel isn't sure when OT Isaiah Wynn will return but implied he's trending in the right direction: "Lingering things that did come up that weren't the quad… residuals in the human body. Stress in one area can lead to stress in another." (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets passing game coordinator Todd Downing says it has not been awkward since taking over play-calling duties from OC Nathaniel Hackett and mentioned that the team doesn’t feel a sense of panic regarding the performance of QB Aaron Rodgers so far this season.

“Yeah, in a two-decade career he has very few blips on the radar, and I know that Aaron himself has said that the last couple of weeks aren’t up to his standard, but that does not necessarily sound an alarm,” Downing said, via Pro Football Talk. “He knows how to prepare. He knows how to diagnose defenses. He knows how to run the show on offense, and that’s what we’re anticipating this week.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said that rookie QB Drake Maye showed a lot of promise in his first start.

“I thought he showed a lot of poise,” Maye said, via PFT. “I thought he went out there and controlled the huddle, got those guys out of the huddle, and once again, made some plays. It’s definitely encouraging. From a team-wide perspective right now, we let him down. It was his first game, and I feel like I let him down. I’m sure all the coaches feel like we let everyone down. We’ve just got to be better.”

Mayo on C Ben Brown : “He probably was our best lineman yesterday.” (Chad Graff)

: “He probably was our best lineman yesterday.” (Chad Graff) Mayo spoke about the receiver room: “It’s Boutte, it’s Pop (Douglas), it’s Bourne (playing well). And we need the rest of those guys to step up and make plays.” (Graff)

Regarding second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk : “He needs to get over this mental hump. You’ve got to eliminate the dropped passes. You’ve got be better at blocking, which in college he did a great job at that. You have to continue to grow. He has to work harder. Has to pay more attention to the details. We fully expect him to grow into a receiver that’s dependable on run and pass downs.” (Mark Daniels)

: “He needs to get over this mental hump. You’ve got to eliminate the dropped passes. You’ve got be better at blocking, which in college he did a great job at that. You have to continue to grow. He has to work harder. Has to pay more attention to the details. We fully expect him to grow into a receiver that’s dependable on run and pass downs.” (Mark Daniels) Mayo was asked why they didn’t do more to ensure Maye had a better supporting cast: “Once again, this isn’t a one-year thing, in my mind. It’s going to continue to take time to build out this roster.” (Mike Giardi)

Daniels believes OL Cole Strange could take over the starting center position because he was preparing to play there earlier this season. Daniels adds Strange is nearing a return.