AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills OL Tylan Grable returned to practice on Monday. The team also hosted DE Shaq Lawson for a visit. (Alaina Getzenberg)

Dolphins

Dolphins OC Frank Smith talked about second-year TE Hayden Rucci being called up over another fourth-year veteran.

“When you’re looking at developmental players, it’s more of the intangibles are sometimes things that you’re looking for,” Smith said, via DolphinsWire.com. “You want guys who love the weight room, that love the process, because they know that it’s going to be a process for their development to get to play. I think [Rucci], he’s a machine with working as hard as he can to get the most out of what he wants to get done. The one thing he has is the physicality and tenacity to him and that was one thing that was evident in the preseason when watching his run blocking. I think that’s just something that a lot of guys – if you play tight end, you love blocking, all right, it’ll show up, and you’ll find yourself a way to the field. It’s always a benefit to have a guy who loves the physical strain of that position.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel spoke about the early mistakes from QB Drake Maye in the win over the Bengals.

“Limiting? Probably mentally, not his best performance, but give him credit. I think he came up big with some good throws, and I’m sure there’s a couple that he’d like to have back,” Vrabel said, via the team transcript.