AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Will Campbell, Jeff Hafley, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

New Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley has hired Packers LBs coach Sean Duggan to follow him to Miami as his defensive coordinator. Hafley outlined the decision between him and Packers HC Matt LaFleur, and talked about how Duggan will help him thrive as a first-time NFL head coach.

“Ultimately [LaFleur and I] decided that it was best for Sean to come here,” Hafley said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “And I say that not because he’s been with me for eight or nine years, whatever it’s been. I say that I think he’s a rising star, and he’s going to allow me to be the head coach of his team.

“I’m going to be able to touch all three phases with how good this guy is, and he’s going to allow me to be the head coach. And then when it’s time for me to call the defense, I’ll be able to call the defense.”

An anonymous executive spoke on the hiring of Hafley this offseason: “Hafley and Jon-Eric are the cleanest combo coming in together. Hafley being a coach at BC is going to benefit him tremendously with this. I think that’s a really cool fit. They have a way to go with the roster.” (The Athletic)

Patriots

Patriots LT Will Campbell had some miscues in their Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks. New England HC Mike Vrabel stood behind Campbell, saying he’s confident the rookie will come back stronger in his second year, and they are not considering moving him to guard.

“Will is 22 years old, he’s our left tackle, he’ll get better, he’ll get stronger,” Vrabel said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “There are moments he played well, moments he blocked the guy, there are plays he’d like to have back. We’re not moving Will to guard, or center or tight end or anywhere else.”

Campbell declined to speak to the media following the Super Bowl. In New England’s end-of-season press conference, Campbell explained that he was emotional after the loss.

“When I get emotional, I tend to have no mind — and that’s not the way that I need to approach this thing. I know myself. If I had spoken after, I would have said something that I didn’t need to say,” Campbell said. “So I slept on it. I watched it. I know what I got to get better at and move on.”

Campbell understands the criticism he faced after the game and expects better for himself.

“It comes with the job when you don’t perform. Obviously, I was picked high, paid a lot, so people expect a certain thing. And I expect more of myself,” Campbell said. “So whenever I don’t perform, I don’t expect everyone to be like, ‘It’s OK, buddy.’ Obviously, it sucks, but it doesn’t suck for anyone more than it sucks for me.”

Patriots

Drake Maye said in the Patriots’ season-ending press conference that he took a pain-killing injection in his throwing shoulder before the Super Bowl. Maye mentioned that he needs time off, but doesn’t require surgery.

“Time is the best healer,” Maye said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I definitely just need time off. Nothing needs to be done.”

Maye points out that a shot he took in the AFC Championship game lingered into the Super Bowl.

“My arm was feeling great all year. I don’t think throwing was the [issue]. It’s a case of having one hit in the AFC Championship Game that was unfortunate timing,” Maye said. “You can’t blame things on injuries. Things happen like this all the time in the league. I was blessed this year — what a year of health. You can’t zone in on one little thing on the shoulder — it was just unfortunate that it happened to be the throwing one. At the same time, I could have prevented it or made more plays. I was feeling like I was able to make throws in the game and was myself.”

Maye completed 27 of 43 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, while being sacked six times against the Seahawks. He said the result “stings,” but is eager to respond next season.

“It stings. It’s going to sting for a while,” Maye said. “It’s what makes this sport special. We were close, and you got to try to find that extra edge. I didn’t play as well as I would have liked down the stretch, but I’m going to promise to do my best to work hard and get us back to those moments in those games.”