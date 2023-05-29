AFC Notes: Elijah Moore, T.J. Watt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns WR Elijah Moore had high praise of Deshaun Watson and has been impressed by the quarterback so far this offseason.

“He loves football,” Moore said, via Mary Kay Cabot. “That was the first thing, off the rip, I was probably most excited to see up and close because I heard all the stories growing up, watching him in college, seeing all those national games and watching him work and stuff like that. So seeing how much he loves football.”

Moore has the utmost confidence in Watson going into 2023.

“I feel like it’s going to have a great impact for what he’s done years before and for what I’ve seen him do in practice time and time again,” Moore said. “Just the offseason work as far as the type of person he is, you can’t do nothing but be confident in what type of person and what he’s going to do out there.”

Moore is grateful to feel wanted by Cleveland after being traded from the Jets.

“Yeah, man, to hear that positivity, as far as speaking on my name, I can’t do anything but feel blessed to be in the opportunity that I’m in right at this moment,” Moore said. “Feels good to be wanted and it’s going to make any player, any human, go harder when you feel like that and you feel like you’re around people who want you to be here. So, I’m going to give it all I got every single day.”

Ravens

Pro Football Focus had Ravens S Kyle Hamilton graded as the top player in the entire league at his position during his rookie year, which is a pretty strong way to start a career. Hamilton is a harsher grader of his own performance though.

“I played pretty well towards the end of the season, but being bluntly honest, I don’t think I was the best safety in the league last year,” Hamilton said on the Ravens’ The Lounge podcast. “It’s just how the numbers go and I have a lot to improve on. At the same time, I know what I can do in this league and I’m teeing it up for the future.” Last season with Chuck Clark and Marcus Williams playing safety, Hamilton was primarily a slot defender. He’ll play more traditional safety snaps in 2023. “It’s just different seeing the game from different levels, not backpedaling as much, and just getting in the groove,” Hamilton said. “That’s what OTAs are for. I have a lot to learn in both areas, but I feel like if I can put it all together, it will be really good.”

Steelers

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt said he attended the final two practices of this week’s OTAs because he felt it was “super important” to be training with the team.

“Every year we are adding people. I don’t know if it’s any different [this year],” Watt said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “This time of year is always super important. That is why we are all here. We are just trying to get better each and every day. Trying to grow, trying to learn from each other. Trying to learn how we practice, how we do things here in Pittsburgh. Also being open minded to the guys who are veterans and have done things successfully in other places.”

Regarding Pittsburgh’s defensive additions this offseason, Watt said it’s going to take time to build chemistry.

“It’s never going to happen overnight. It’s going to take some time,” said Watt. “We just want to continue to take each and every step in the right direction. We have a lot of time from here to there. It’s about getting everybody on the same page as soon as possible.”