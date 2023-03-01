AFC Notes: Evan Engram, Jaguars, Bryce Young, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
Jaguars GM Trent Baalke tells Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network that impending free agent TE Evan Engram will be back in Jacksonville for the 2023 season.
“I talked with Trent Baalke a few minutes ago and he said, ‘Evan Engram will be on this football team in some capacity,‘” Wolfe said, via JaguarsWire.com. “They want to get a long-term deal done, but they have that franchise tag as a tool if it lingers. They’ve started the early parts of those conversations with Evan Engram.
“He had a career-best year in that offense. Doug Pederson raved about him. Trevor Lawrence raved about him.”
Texans
- Texans’ new HC DeMeco Ryans said he hasn’t decided whether he will call defensive plays in 2023 and has confidence in DC Matt Burke, per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle.
- Ryans said they intend on adding a quarterback to their roster: “[We have] one quarterback on the roster and need to add more.” (Kubena)
- Ryans continued that they will look through “free agency and the draft” to find a quarterback, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.
- Ryans thinks they must sign two quarterbacks this offseason and build their system around the player instead of forcing him into a certain scheme: “We have to add 2 guys to our roster. I think the system is built around the quarterback as opposed to trying to fit a quarterback into a certain system,” per Fox26’s Mark Berman.
- Regarding trade rumors involving WR Brandin Cooks, Ryan said Houston will do “what’s best for the team.” (Kubena)
- Ryans called Alabama QB Bryce Young an “outstanding quarterback,” via Aaron Wilson.
- Ryans believes Young has proven to be a leader at the college level: “I know Bryce is an outstanding leader from what I’ve seen, and an outstanding quarterback. It’s no surprise the success that he’s had. Just because of the makeup, the type of guy that he is. Wishing him the best moving forward.” per Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle.
- Ryans mentioned the possibility of hiring a former NFL head coach in an advisory role. (Kubena)
Titans
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel said he’s had conversations with recently released OT Taylor Lewan about whether he still wants to play and mentioned Tennessee could revisit bringing him back at a later time, per Terry McCormick.
- Titans GM Ran Carthon said QB Ryan Tannehill has been a diligent worker, is rehabbing, and he looks forward to working with him. (Turron Davenport)
- Carthon on Tannehill: “He’s under contract, and I’m excited about moving forward with him. I know everybody wants to make a big deal about the quarterback position. Right now he’s a Titan and he will be a Titan.” (Josh Kendall)
- Carthon added the team is open for business when it comes to trading the 11th overall pick. (Terry McCormick)
- Tennesee DL Byron Young had an informal meeting with the Titans at the combine. (Jim Wyatt)
- Aaron Wilson writes TCU WR Quentin Johnston met with the Titans while at the NFL Combine. Johnston also met with the Ravens, Packers, and Lions, and had a private meeting with the Texans.
