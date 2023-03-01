AFC Notes: Evan Engram, Jaguars, Bryce Young, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke tells Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network that impending free agent TE Evan Engram will be back in Jacksonville for the 2023 season.

“I talked with Trent Baalke a few minutes ago and he said, ‘Evan Engram will be on this football team in some capacity,‘” Wolfe said, via JaguarsWire.com. “They want to get a long-term deal done, but they have that franchise tag as a tool if it lingers. They’ve started the early parts of those conversations with Evan Engram.

“He had a career-best year in that offense. Doug Pederson raved about him. Trevor Lawrence raved about him.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said he’s had conversations with recently released OT Taylor Lewan about whether he still wants to play and mentioned Tennessee could revisit bringing him back at a later time, per Terry McCormick.

Titans GM Ran Carthon said QB Ryan Tannehill has been a diligent worker, is rehabbing, and he looks forward to working with him. (Turron Davenport)

said QB has been a diligent worker, is rehabbing, and he looks forward to working with him. (Turron Davenport) Carthon on Tannehill: “He’s under contract, and I’m excited about moving forward with him. I know everybody wants to make a big deal about the quarterback position. Right now he’s a Titan and he will be a Titan.” (Josh Kendall)

Carthon added the team is open for business when it comes to trading the 11th overall pick. (Terry McCormick)

Tennesee DL Byron Young had an informal meeting with the Titans at the combine. (Jim Wyatt)

had an informal meeting with the Titans at the combine. (Jim Wyatt) Aaron Wilson writes TCU WR Quentin Johnston met with the Titans while at the NFL Combine. Johnston also met with the Ravens, Packers, and Lions, and had a private meeting with the Texans.