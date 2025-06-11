AFC Notes: Evan Engram, Ladd McConkey, Rashee Rice, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos TE Evan Engram gave his impressions on second-year QB Bo Nix while speaking with members of the media.

“From afar, I paid attention to the Broncos,” Engram said, via BroncosWire.com. “Me and Davis Webb (Denver’s QBs coach) had a really good relationship. We got drafted together in New York. So even just watching and supporting him, I was always really observant of Bo Nix. It was kind of obviously as a rookie, kind of a slow start last year. He was learning the game, but once he turned it on, you can see it all over the tape. Flying around for the [free agent] visits, [I] got to download some games on the laptop and watch some film. The potential is through the roof, and even better is just the way he is as a man, as a worker, as a leader. It’s been really great to get to know him on and off the field. I just love the way he approaches each and every day. I love the way he builds relationships with his teammates. I had lunch with him on my visit here. So he made it a point to be here and meet me. Even that lunch, I was able to just kind of listen to his process and things that he’s working on. Just really impressive young guy. Like I said, the potential is through the roof, and I like to see myself as someone that can come in and help his development and take this team to another level.”

Chargers

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey had an incredible rookie campaign where he went for 1,149 yards and capped it off with a 197-yard outing in their playoff loss. Los Angeles WR coach Sanjay Lal has been thrilled with how the young receiver has fared in his first full offseason.

“Ladd exceeded every expectation I had,” Lal said, via Omar Navarro of the team’s website. “His skillset is off the charts. He comes out of breaks, he’s really sharp, his angles are great, speed into the defense is off the charts… Just been really, really impressed by him. He’s better than advertised, really.”

In his first offseason, McConkey prioritized his body to give himself the best chance to remain healthy all season.

“It was my first true offseason,” McConkey said. “Not just going straight into stuff, so I got to work at my own pace and build my body back up how I wanted it to.”

“It was getting healthy from that standpoint and then just building a good foundation so I could maintain it throughout the year.”

“I was banged up a little bit last year, so just getting my body healthy, get back right, get everything situated, feeling good. After that, it was just building a good foundation for going into the season.”

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston doesn’t think anything has changed with McConkey on the field, but brought up his increased leadership role. Johnston said McConkey has been a great resource to the younger players through their first practices.

“I think the only thing that’s a little bit different is just him being more vocal,” Johnston said. “As far as his gameplay, as far as his practice play, as far as his work ethic, it’s always been the same, which is obviously a good thing. He’s just been the same person as soon as he walked through the door the first day I met him.

“The only thing I would say is being more vocal, helping coach the younger guys up like we’re doing. That’s the main thing.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy shared his thoughts on the performance of WR Rashee Rice at OTAs.

“He’s (Rashee Rice) looked good. He’s come back strong; he’s been working hard to get to this point.” said Nagy, via ChiefsWire.com. “It reminds me of last year where he was going into this part of the year where – the second year, he just looks like – even with Xavier (Worthy) right now, you can tell he knows where he’s going so those guys are looking sharp.”