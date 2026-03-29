AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, Andy Reid, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Memphis RB Greg Desrosiers visited the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)

visited the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler) North Carolina CB Thaddeus Dixon will visit the Chargers. (Easton Butler)

will visit the Chargers. (Easton Butler) Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Chargers. (Kolton Becker)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid fielded questions about QB Patrick Mahomes‘ recovery, as well as incoming QB Justin Fields, who was acquired by Kansas City in a surprise trade with the Jets earlier this offseason.

“He’s doing great,” Reid said of Mahomes, via NFL.com. “He spends a ton of time in the building. … He’s in there for seven hours a day. It’s showing, the progress. Now, to tell you a timeline? I mean, I know what he’s striving for. We’ll just see where it goes from there.”

“Well, we snuck out and got a good quarterback to back him up,” Reid replied when asked about his Week 1 status. “So, if he doesn’t, you know, if he’s not able to make it for the beginning of the season, then we know we’ve got a legitimate backup there that can go win games for us.”

Reid was also asked about other offseason roster moves, such as the addition of RB Kenneth Walker and the decision to trade away CB Trent McDuffie to the Rams.

“He’s a good football player, and it won’t change. He’s not gonna change coming to us,” Reid said of Walker. “He’s still going to be a good football player. As long as he stays healthy and moves forward, good things can happen for you. We know that the run game’s important and we’ve got good offensive linemen in front of him, so that will be a plus for him. It should be a plus for our football team…I’ve been in positions as a head coach where we’ve replenished the secondary. At Green Bay, we replenished in the secondary. I’ve been through that and seen it be productive. Do you want to lose a (Trent) McDuffie? No, but that’s today’s football. That’s how this thing works today. So, you’ve got to stay flexible, and then you’ve got to put yourself in a position where you can replenish that. We drafted a good kid ( Nohl Williams ) last year, so I know we’ll continue to work through that this year. I’m really not worried about it. I look forward to seeing who these people are that come in.”

Georgia State WR Ted Hurst will take a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)

Raiders

During his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said that Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is learning the Raiders’ offense under a former NFL quarterback and assistant coach, Brian Griese. There seems to be very little doubt right now that Mendoza will be selected by the Raiders with the first overall draft pick.

“Fernando Mendoza is working with Brian Griese right now, and it’s not so much that they’re working on footwork,” Jeremiah said, via Matt Holder of SB Nation. “They’re installing the Raiders’ offense. He’s full speed ahead. This is the same thing that happened with [Joe] Burrow, where you can use this time to really try and learn the core verbiage and concepts along with an offense.”