AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, Davis Webb, Que Robinson, Broncos, Raiders

Broncos

With Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper ‘s situation, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that second-year LB Que Robinson looks ready to take advantage of his opportunity.

‘s situation, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that second-year LB looks ready to take advantage of his opportunity. Breer mentions that Robinson is showing that he can be a “disruptive force” in Denver’s system, while Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman also give them depth at the position.

Broncos

Former Broncos QB Ben DiNucci believes that the offense will be simplified relative to terminology under OC Davis Webb and they’ll be quicker to line up at the line of scrimmage.

“I think first and foremost, you’re gonna see more of an emphasis on these guys breaking the huddle quick and getting to the line of scrimmage,” DiNucci said, via SI. “I think Sean, at times, the plays in his offense are just wordy. So you’ve got to have an emphasis on getting them in as soon as the last play is done. So… as soon as Davis got in there, at least from what I’m hearing inside that building, is a lot of the play-calls, the formations have kind of been tightened up, less wordy, so guys can kind of hear a formation, ‘Hey, trips right Steeler,’ whatever it is, and it tells you the formation, the protection, and the play, so everyone hears it. You’re not hearing a bunch of different words, a bunch of different letters.”

DiNucci added that he envisions more no-huddle and up-tempo offense with Webb.

“I look at kind of the influences in Davis Webb’s college career and his NFL career, and can’t help but think this is gonna be a spread, up-tempo kind of let Bo and these receivers, let it rip,” DiNucci said. “Texas Tech, Cal. I mean, he was with [Patrick] Mahomes, [Kliff] Kingsbury, with [Brian] Daboll in the NFL, a bunch of these guys. I’m excited to see what Davis is gonna bring to this offense.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza doesn’t divulge all of the conversations he has with Tom Brady, but says that Brady wants him to mirror the career of a legend like Peyton Manning.

“What he said as a quarterback is you need to be the most everything,” Mendoza said, via Sam Warren of The Athletic. “You need to be the most competitive. You have to have the most leadership. You need to be the toughest, mentally and physically. You’ve got to embody all these things and lead by example before getting the respect from your teammates, in order to lead effectively. That really resonated with me.”

“Now you’re just a member of the team,” Brady said of Mendoza being selected first overall. “Now you have to develop him. And I think most people, and probably a lot of fans, they think just because you get a player on the team, well, now he’s going to be great. No, there’s a lot of development that still needs to happen.”