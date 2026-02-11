AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, Klint Kubiak, Chargers, Raiders

Chargers

The Chargers are expected to hire Dolphins Chandler Henley . ( run game specialist. ( Matt Zenitz

The Chargers Andy Bischoff are expected to part ways. ( and run game coordinator/tight ends coachare expected to part ways. ( Zenitz

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Chargers are expected to hire Rutgers OLBs coach Julian Campenni as assistant DL coach.

Raiders

The Raiders go into the offseason with $91.52 million in cap space and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Las Vegas’ new HC Klint Kubiak said their available cap and the draft’s top pick were both factors in his decision to come aboard.

“The resources that the Raiders have — this building, having cap space, having the first pick — those all go into the decision,” Kubiak said, via the team’s YouTube. “As far as who the first pick is gonna be, we have a lot of tape to watch to before we determine who that’s gonna be. I’m excited to get into that process.”

Kubiak on pass rusher Maxx Crosby: “I look forward to continuing those conversations. We want him to be part of our success going forward.” (Bergman)

Raiders

The consensus around the league is that the Raiders will use the No. 1 overall pick on Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza in the 2026 NFL Draft. During Super Bowl week, Mendoza spoke on the similarities between the Hoosiers’ 2025 offense and new HC Klint Kubiak’s offense, specifically the wide-zone-based scheme that has dynamic play-action passes married to the run concepts.

“Throughout this entire season, we actually had a little bit of a Kubiak-[Sean] McVay system, not for our RPO system but our play-action,” Mendoza said, via ESPN’s Ryan McFadden.

“The way [Kubiak] is able to incorporate outside zone and get the edge with the run game, where the running back can collect the edge, hit the hole or cut back and do play-action off of that, and the way he has developed Sam Darnold has been phenomenal.”

“Just being a football fan, I watched a lot of breakdowns of his films.”

One anonymous executive on the hiring of Kubiak in Las Vegas: “From a football mind, an OC, Klint is a stud. I think Klint will do great. Really good human, and he’s going to work his butt off. But there are institutional issues in Vegas.” (The Athletic)