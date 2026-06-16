AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, Sean Payton, Andy Reid, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos signed HC Sean Payton to a five-year contract extension, prompting reporters to ask him how much longer he plans to continue coaching.

“Well, five years,” Payton said, laughing, via Pro Football Talk. “I think most importantly, aligning with [G.M.] George [Paton] and the working relationship. We enjoy coming to work together and going through this together. I think we think a lot alike. But, no, you guys heard that story a year ago in Vegas, the week prior Bo [Nix] asked me, ‘How long?’ And I was like, ‘Shoot. Plenty of time. Eight years, nine years. Whatever.’ Then we had one of those gameday moments and I said, ‘Well right now it feels like one year.’ Fair question, but I haven’t really given any thought to the end game. I think I have a lot of juice left and enjoy what we’re doing. Someone asked the other day, ‘Do you enjoy it?’ I think when that stops is when you have to look at it. I’m not at that spot right now.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid doesn’t believe QB Patrick Mahomes‘ injury will have a big impact on the team going forward and noted that Mahomes will be able to participate in certain activities as he continues to progress in rehab.

“I think we’ll be OK there as we go forward. . . . It looks like he’s going to be able to do some things during camp,” Reid said. “He did it out here so I would presume in 40 days he’ll be even better than that. We’ll see where it goes. You go through peaks and valleys with this thing where you might plateau for a little bit. You never know when those are gonna take place, but, so far, it’s been a steady climb up the hill.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza feels like he has experienced exponential growth since joining the team and getting to work ahead of his first pro season.

“I’m just trying to work every single day, and right now, I’m repping with the threes and a little bit with the twos,” Mendoza said Tuesday, via Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So, right now I’m just trying to prove myself and do the best in whatever rep I get and treat every rep like it’s a Super Bowl…I think there’s always a transition, especially from the college level to the NFL level, and it’s having those positive stressors, and that growing period. There are going to be some growing pains. Luckily, I feel confident that I’m able to see the field well. My growing pains are coming from, ‘Hey, I’ve got to time up my footwork a little bit with the routes,’ and intricacies here and there. I’m really working hard with the coaching staff, who are pushing me, and have done a phenomenal job of relaying and communicating the information needed. It’s up to me take full advantage of that. I feel like I’ve been growing every day, from the first day of OTAs, then today at minicamp. I feel like I’m leaps and bounds ahead of where I was.”