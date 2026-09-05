AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, Tarheeb Still, Chargers, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers CB Tarheeb Still is willing to play whatever role he needs to in order to compete for a Super Bowl and is ready to show what he can do, noting that he only has team goals for 2026.

“I just want to win a Super Bowl,” Still said on Tuesday, via the team website. “Whatever that takes, whatever that looks like, whatever my role is, I’m all for it,” Still added. “I have no individual goals [in 2026].”

“I feel like I closed camp strong, keep building, keep getting more comfortable and getting reps in,” Still added. “I’m just really excited and really confident. Not only excited for myself but for the team defense-wise, offense-wise, the whole team. Just excited so we can finally have a real game out there against an opponent and putting it on tape.”

Chargers

Chargers OL Jake Slaughter is set to start at center following Tyler Biadasz suffering an ACL injury during a joint practice. Los Angeles OC Mike McDaniel thinks Slaughter is “uniquely structured” for the role.

“I think he’s uniquely structured for that sort of assignment,” McDaniel said, via Omar Navarro of the team’s site.

Chargers OT Joe Alt dealt with a high-ankle sprain last year and a knee injury in 2024. Alt mentioned that he’s trying to be there to support Biadasz.

“Obviously, I went through that last year, so just being there for him,” Alt said. “I sadly understand the situation and am fresh off of that, so just being there for anything he needs and boost him any way I can.”

McDaniel said Biadasz has a “vision” with his recovery and is confident the lineman will return stronger.

“It’s tough … when you’re invested in players and you see short-term adversity, it’s rough,” McDaniel said. “I think Tyler, talking to him yesterday, he’s gotten his vision set forth on how to make sure that you take whatever the circumstances in the short term that seem like it’s a down and turn it into something positive. His focus is in the appropriate spot and I have no doubt that he’s going to come back better than ever when that day comes.”

Raiders

Raiders GM John Spytek noted that QB Fernando Mendoza has had a strong work ethic and has remained calm and tempered since the pre-draft process.

“He’s a tireless worker. He loves football. He loves his teammates. He’s energetic on the field. He’s self-critical. He’s self-aware. He’s very accurate,” Spytek said, via Pro Football Talk. “His time is coming, but he’s got to earn it every day, and he knows that. I think we’re all very pleased with the person and his work ethic and his commitment to being a great quarterback.”

Mendoza won’t start this season like the past six first-overall quarterbacks have right away.

“Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels. Like you said, there’s success stories and failures in both ways,” Spytek added. “We’re just trying to build the best team we can and play the guys that are most ready to play, and have a constant competition in every room, not just the quarterback room, but every room. The expectation always will be that the best person, the person that’s earned it, the person that can do their job for the team, will be the one that plays.”