AFC Notes: Free Agency, Draft Visits, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OL Jamaree Salyer said his physicality and seeing multiple fronts after working with former Chargers DC Jesse Minter make him well-suited to fight for a starting guard position in Miami.

“I’m a very physical player,” he said, via Miami Herald . “That’s what’s kind of been instilled in me coming from Georgia and going to the Chargers, being able to play for Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, Coach [Brandon] Staley. It was all about being a physical, physical player, so it kind of starts there for me. Obviously, I got the measurables of a guard quote unquote, so I think that helps, and also just play strength, having that short area quickness. I’ve been in the league for a minute now. This is Year 5 coming up, so I’ve seen a lot of things, played against a lot of defensive coordinators and fronts. I saw a lot with Coach [Jesse] Minter in practice every day with the Chargers.”

Jalen Tolbert said he spoke with both HC Jon-Eric Sullivan, WR coach Tyke Tolbert and OC Bobby Slowik before signing and said that they all loved him coming out of South Alabama. Dolphins WRsaid he spoke with both HC, WR coachand OCbefore signing and said that they all loved him coming out of South Alabama.

“They mentioned that they obviously value me and they liked me coming out of South Alabama,” he said. “[Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley] obviously played against me a couple times while they were in Green Bay and seeing me live in action and are excited about me being able to come in and compete to go and make an impact for the team. All you can really ask for is an opportunity, so I love it.”

Fellow Dolphins WR Tutu Atwell said that spending time with Rams HC Sean McVay helped accelerate his growth.

Davante Adams and Robert Woods. I had a lot of good receivers that came through that I’ve been around and just watching those guys really helped my game.” “Just being around Coach [Sean] McVay and all the other coaches, they did a hell of a job of just teaching me the aspects of the receiver [position]. Sean is a genius, and I feel like we’ll do some type of things that we were doing in L.A. Coach [Eric] Yarber did a good job, Coach [Mike] LaFleur did a good job with me just coaching me about that body lean and just watching the Cooper Kupps, the Pukas [Nacua], theand. I had a lot of good receivers that came through that I’ve been around and just watching those guys really helped my game.”

Jets

Clemson LB Wade Woodaz had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Justin Melo) Arizona CB Treydan Stukes had 14 formal Combine interviews, including with the Jets. (Justin Melo)

Patriots