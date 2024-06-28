AFC Notes: Gabriel Davis, Danielle Hunter, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts C Ryan Kelly called LT Bernhard Raimann one of the “hardest working” teammates he’s ever had.

“One of the hardest working guys I’ve been around,” said Kelly, via ColtsWire. “I think truly that left tackle position I think, above and beyond everybody else, can be a little detailed, micro-oriented. I think for him, what he’s really trusting is his athletic ability, which is a big thing for him.”

Kelly thinks Raimann is “maximizing everything” on the field and when processing what he’s being coached on.

“I think he’s done a great job maximizing everything he does when he comes to the field, taking coaching,” said Kelly. “I know he’s talked to (Anthony) Castonzo for a little while and just working every day to get better. Again, that builds confidence and builds confidence going into the season.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars signed WR Gabriel Davis in free agency to help mend the void of losing WR Calvin Ridley. Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence had good things to say about Davis and looks forward to what he’ll bring this season.

“He’s smart, he’s a good leader. The way he communicates with the room, he’ll talk about stuff that maybe they did in Buffalo that might be a little bit different, whether it’s concepts or route technique, some things that they did,” Lawrence said, via Zach Goodall of the Jaguars Wire. “You can tell he’s really smart, sees the field, understands coverages.”

“[Davis] is going to be a great addition for us. And he’s willing to do all the dirty work too, which is cool to see from a receiver. He is willing to block, kind of do whatever he needs to do and obviously he’s a playmaker down the field and that’ll be a good addition for us.”

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson, Jr. is already learning pass-rushing moves off of newly acquired DE Danielle Hunter.

“I’ve tried some of Danielle’s moves, and they are working,” Anderson said, via Texans Wire. “I’ve learned how to take care of my body, how to do those things to help me turn a corner, how to help me get off blocks, how to escape, how to help me use the long arm and things like that.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans reiterated that Hunter’s presence is beneficial for the defense as a whole.

“They instantly have this connection that you need for both of those ends and playing off of each other, picking off of each other’s brain,” Ryans said. “Danielle is a veteran in the league, he has done it for a while, so Will being able to lean on him for advice on how he has seen it done, I think that is very important.”