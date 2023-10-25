AFC Notes: Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson, Ryan Tannehill, Colts, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen thinks getting QB Gardner Minshew more reps in practice will help his ball security after relinquishing three fumbles in Week 7’s loss to the Browns.

“Yeah, I think just the repetitions especially in practice — just in the pocket, two hands on the ball,” Steichen said, via ProFootballTalk. “Those strip-sack fumbles happen sometimes. Sometimes, you don’t see those guys and that’s part of it, playing quarterback. Just knowing when bodies are around you of doing a really good job of keeping two hands on the football will be a priority moving forward.”

Colts

Colts’ owner Jim Irsay announced on X that Anthony Richardson underwent successful surgery on Tuesday and there is currently no timeline for his return. He also said the NFL admitted officiating errors in Week 7’s game against the Browns: “Richardson’s surgery today in LA was a success! It was a long procedure and his shoulder injury has been repaired. No new surprises were found during surgery – they just repaired what was expected. Anthony is doing well and thanks everyone for the support. (There is presently no date for his return.) The NFL admits and understands that they did not make the correct calls at end of Sunday’s Colts/Browns Game. I believe we need to institute Instant Replay for all calls, including Penalties, in the last two minutes of All Games.”

announced on X that underwent successful surgery on Tuesday and there is currently no timeline for his return. He also said the NFL admitted officiating errors in Week 7’s game against the Browns: “Richardson’s surgery today in LA was a success! It was a long procedure and his shoulder injury has been repaired. No new surprises were found during surgery – they just repaired what was expected. Anthony is doing well and thanks everyone for the support. (There is presently no date for his return.) The NFL admits and understands that they did not make the correct calls at end of Sunday’s Colts/Browns Game. I believe we need to institute Instant Replay for all calls, including Penalties, in the last two minutes of All Games.” According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts worked out DL Ross Blacklock and DT Bruce Hector .

and DT . Of the two, Indianapolis signed Blacklock to their practice squad.

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said QB Ryan Tannehill won’t practice on Tuesday and will be monitored during the week even though he is out of his walking boot. (Turron Davenport)

said QB won’t practice on Tuesday and will be monitored during the week even though he is out of his walking boot. (Turron Davenport) Vrabel added that LT Nicholas Petit-Frere practiced with the first team unit. (Jim Wyatt)