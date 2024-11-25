AFC Notes: Gardner Minshew, Desmond Ridder, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton says that CB Riley Moss suffered an MCL injury that is not considered serious and that he could have come back into the game. (Chris Tomasson)

Chargers

Chargers DC Jesse Minter on following HC Jim Harbaugh to Los Angeles to Michigan: “I want to win every game for Jim Harbaugh because of the opportunities he’s given me. He chose to bring me to Michigan, chose to bring me here to the Chargers. I want to prove him right. Every day I wake up I’m trying to prove Jim Harbaugh right.” (Kris Rhim)

for a workout this week, per Aaron Wilson. He was later signed to the practice squad. Chargers S Derwin James was fined $16,883 for unnecessary roughness (horse-collar tackle), and DT Otito Ogbonnia was fined $5,915 for a hit on a quarterback (body weight) in Week 11.

Raiders

Raiders QB Gardner Minshew suffered a broken collarbone in Week 12 that will likely end his season. After filling in for the rest of the game, Las Vegas QB Desmond Ridder believes he’s ready to take over as the team’s starter for the final stretch of the season.



“Yeah, I feel I’m ready to play,” Ridder said, via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire. “I’ve been here almost a month now. I feel comfortable with the offense. I’m ready to go, so whatever the situation may be, it’s not up to me, it’s up to the higher power, but I’m ready for any situation may be.”

Despite Ridder’s confidence, Raiders HC Antonio Pierce doesn’t think he’s had enough reps with the team for him to be the clear-cut starter.



“It’s not enough reps,” Pierce said. “When Gardner was in there we gave him all the reps. He did some stuff in seven-on-sevens, but to sit there and say we’ve seen enough? No. We’ve seen film, he’s played in this league and obviously today was tough. Sitting on the bench the last 55 minutes and now you’re throwing him in the ball game, but he did the best he could.”

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby was fined $11,255 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) and $11,817 for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing), while LB Amari Gainer was fined $4,454 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 11.