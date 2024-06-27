AFC Notes: Garrett Wilson, Keon Coleman, Ja’Lynn Polk, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills S Damar Hamlin had high praise of second-round WR Keon Coleman and thinks he’s going to be a “special” player.

“Y’all know this guy? This (is) my twin,” Hamlin said, via Jon Scott WGRZ. “He’s been working. You can’t even tell he’s a rookie. Looks like he’s been with us since I’ve been here… I love him. He’s a special one, so I love him.”

Hamlin said losing former teammates like Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis is an adjustment but still thinks “change is good.”

“It’s an adjustment, but change is good,” Hamlin said. “I’ve been a firm believer in that my whole life. We just rolling with it.”

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson called last season the “worst year of my life” after suffering a losing season with a struggling offense. Wilson took time this offseason to meditate and work on his mentality going into 2024.

“It was Zen, man. It was chill,” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I had to get my feet back under me and my head right.”

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers thinks Wilson has the potential to be a “star receiver” and wants to keep constant communication with the receiver.

“He’s got all the makings of a star receiver,” Rodgers said. “We feel like if we can both stay healthy that we can accomplish a lot this year. But it’s going to be important we communicate.”

Wilson feels it’s important for their offensive line to protect Rodgers and is confident they will be successful next season.

“If we can find a way to stay upright out there and keep Aaron on his feet, I’m excited for that and everything that comes with it,” said Wilson. “Winning games and winning in the playoffs. I’m confident that we do that. … We’re going to score points, and I’ll have something to do with it. We all will, so I’m excited.”

Patriots

Patriots WR coach Tyler Hughes praised second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk based on their time together at the University of Washington.

“I feel like players at this level have to be good at developing a process and having the discipline to stick to it. Ja’Lynn, when I was there at Washington with him, that’s one thing I was really impressed by and felt positive about him there,” Hughes said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “He’s got a great work ethic. He’ll put in the extra time. He’ll always find ways to improve himself on the field. Those things just jumped right out and then of course, the way that he played, his competitive spirit, the way he attacked the football, his toughness – all of those are great qualities to have as a receiver and he’s certainly demonstrated those often.”

Hughes said Polk was someone they “clearly targeted” going into the 2024 NFL Draft and feels fortunate they got him in the second round.

“You hope that you can add to the roster with as many good players as possible. He was certainly a guy that we clearly targeted and had a good feel for going into the draft,” Hughes said. “As you guys know you draft them as the picks come and we were fortunate that he was available when we picked. We’re happy that he’s here.”

Patriots’ executive Eliot Wolf thinks Hughes provides a “wealth of knowledge” as a receivers coach and didn’t host Polk for a pre-draft visit because of Hughes’ relationship with him.

“Tyler knew him well, all those Washington guys. It was a good hire for us,” Wolf said. “Tyler’s wealth of knowledge as a former head coach, and also being able to provide info on one of the best teams in the country last year at the University of Washington. We spent time with Ja’Lynn at the Senior Bowl, at the Combine. We didn’t bring him in for a visit because there were really no other questions that we had about him. But, Tyler was obviously a proponent of all those guys, and it just kind of helps having that familiarity.”