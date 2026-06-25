AFC Notes: Geno Smith, Bradley Chubb, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills OLB Bradley Chubb enters his first season in Buffalo after signing a three-year contract as a free agent this offseason. Chubb said he’s hungry for success after playing for the Dolphins the last four years.

“Hunger is through the roof, man. That’s my biggest goal, is to win games,” Chubb said, via the team’s site. “I’ve been in that mindset for a while. It just hasn’t happened for me, unfortunately. But that’s what I’m here for now.”

Chubb thinks Buffalo has always had a “formula” to win games and is seeing it firsthand this offseason.

“The Bills always had that formula. They know how to win, they know how to finish out those close games,” Chubb said. “Being around here, you see why. You see the people in the locker room, you see the support staff that helps everybody keep the main thing the main thing. Being a part of it on the inside now, it’s really dope to see.”

Chubb said attending last season’s Super Bowl “lit a fire under me.”

“It just lit a fire under me,” Chubb said. “That’s been in my mind ever since, and that’s what I’m shooting for.”

Jets

Jets QB Geno Smith is facing assault allegations after police responded to a call at his home. Zack Rosenblatt was told by the Davie Police Department that the case was assigned to a detective and is considered an active investigation: “This case has been assigned to a detective and is currently an active investigation. We are not releasing any additional information at this time.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said the team has had good conversations with CB Christian Gonzalez, who was absent from OTAs in search of a new contract.

“Conversations have been great,” Vrabel said, via Pro Football Talk. “I talked to him about his event last week. I talked to him about normal things that we talk about. It is good to have everybody back in here that either was here last week or that was not. It is just good to have an almost complete football team here. I am excited to keep working.”