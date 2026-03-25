AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Egon Durban, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins opted to re-sign with the team and is excited to play alongside new teammates like WR Jaylen Waddle, whom Dobbins says adds to the team’s already rich roster.

“And then we’ve got another guy that just came in, Jaylen Waddle, you know what I’m saying?” Dobbins said, via NFL.com. “Pick your poison because we’ve got Courtland Sutton, we’ve got the young Pat Bryant, we’ve got a great O-line, we’ve got everything. We’ve got an embarrassment of riches on this team of talent. I’m excited. I really am, because, call it what it is, I got hurt, I missed the last, what, seven games in the regular season. I’m fresh. I’m gonna be fresh, and I’m gonna be pissed off because I’m tired of the unfortunate stuff. I know that I can do it. It’s gonna happen this year. It’s gonna be great. I ain’t gonna spill too much, I don’t want to spill too many beans, but it’s gonna be great.”

Dobbins also detailed how he has continued to return from injury and show flashes of the stellar player he was at Ohio State, where he finished second in team history in rushing yards, behind two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin.

“I’m gonna always keep going,” Dobbins added. “A lot of people are wondering, like, damn, this guy, how is he steady coming back? Well, I don’t see the injuries as something that’s a downer. I see it as some way to get better as a man, as a person. Physically, yeah, I get hurt, but now I’m gonna come back even better. With this injury, I was so close to coming back from it. I believe I could have played in that AFC Championship Game. I could’ve. I practiced well. All my numbers, I was hitting all my numbers. I felt great. The thing about having a great organization is that they looked out for me and they wanted to make sure that I was good.”

Chargers

Kris Rhim of ESPN takes a look at some pressing questions for the Chargers after free agency:

Regarding WR Quentin Johnston , Rhim wonders if Los Angeles will look into trading him, given that they drafted Tre’ Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in 2025, while Johnston’s fifth-year option is due on May 1.

, Rhim wonders if Los Angeles will look into trading him, given that they drafted and in 2025, while Johnston’s fifth-year option is due on May 1. As for the offensive line, Rhim is curious why the organization didn’t spend more to bolster the area. In the end, Rhim notes that C Tyler Biadasz , G Cole Strange, OT Trevor Penning, and OT Trey Pipkins III appear to be the team shaping an offense that mirrors OC Mike McDaniel ‘s zone-running scheme.

, G OT and OT appear to be the team shaping an offense that mirrors OC ‘s zone-running scheme. On the topic of Los Angeles potentially moving on from HC Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz if they are unable to win a playoff game, Rhim would be shocked to see such a move occur, but QB Justin Herbert being under duress for another season after frugal spending may warrant a move.

Raiders

Raiders’ minority owner Egon Durban has recently emerged as the likely successor of owner Mark Davis . According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Durban became a big factor in fellow minority owner Tom Brady ‘s pitch to Ben Johnson before he signed with the Bears.

has recently emerged as the likely successor of owner . According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Durban became a big factor in fellow minority owner ‘s pitch to before he signed with the Bears. Breer reports that Johnson was not going to interview with Las Vegas, but Brady stepped in to inform the coach that the Raiders’ culture is changing, and Durban is a big part of the organization’s shift.

Regarding Maxx Crosby, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated senses an “undercurrent of doubt” that Las Vegas won’t trade him ahead of Week 1.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated senses an “undercurrent of doubt” that Las Vegas won’t trade him ahead of Week 1. However, Breer thinks it makes sense for Crosby to stay put because GM John Spytek and HC Klint Kubiak reached out to the star edge rusher after the trade to Baltimore fell apart to express that they still support him as a member of the team.

and HC reached out to the star edge rusher after the trade to Baltimore fell apart to express that they still support him as a member of the team. Breer senses that Crosby “very much appreciated” Spytek and Kubiak contacting him.

In the end, Breer writes that the Ravens’ backing out of the trade “cratered” Crosby’s value.

Should the Raiders look to trade Crosby, once again, Breer could see the window being closer to the trade deadline. If Crosby is playing well and Las Vegas is struggling around late October, then they can revisit a possible deal.