AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Justin Herbert, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

New Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins was having a redemption season in 2024 before a knee sprain sidelined him for four games near the end of the year. Despite an extensive injury history, Dobbins said he’s wired to keep fighting no matter how much adversity is thrown his way.

“What I love about the game is that I’ve been playing it since I was a little kid,” Dobbins said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “It’s been a — I don’t want to say a gateway for me, but it’s been something that I could do that can take my mind off things. I had rough beginnings as a little kid, or as a younger kid. Being able to play football and come out here and be a kid, because it is a kid’s game. We get paid a king’s ransom for it. It’s a blessing. I always think of it that way. I’m just wired a way that I can’t give up. Like I don’t know how to give up. I don’t know how to lay down. That was the reason why I was able to come back from those injuries.”

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert struggled in the team’s 32-12 loss in the AFC Wild Card Round, tossing four interceptions in the process. Herbert said he isn’t dwelling on their last game.

“Just like every other loss,” Herbert said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “You take a look on what you did wrong, what you did right and try to improve. If I spend any more time on worrying or focusing on a loss like that, I think I’m doing a disservice on my teammates. Obviously, it didn’t go the way we wanted to, like I said at the end of the year, but you got to move on and take a look at what you did wrong, be honest with yourself, be critical, but you can’t let it take up too much of your time.”

Chiefs

Former 2022 second-round WR Tyquan Thornton caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad last season after being let go by the Patriots and re-signed on a futures deal after the year ended. Kansas City HC Andy Reid acknowledged Thornton’s talent and looks forward to seeing how he handles his next game opportunity.

“I like Tyquan (Thornton), I like the way he’s approached things,” Reid said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “He’s got the quarterback’s trust, which is a positive thing. You have valuable reps in here. The other guys could see that he’s a talented guy. So, so far, so good again. I’d like to see him in a game situation, how he held. I would anticipate him doing a nice job and see where we are with that.”