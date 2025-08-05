AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Ladd McConkey, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Following practice, Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins was interviewed by KOA Radio’s Ryan Edwards and responded to a question about the team having a committee of running backs.

“I wouldn’t call that a running back committee,” Dobbins replied, via BroncosWire.com. “But RJ’s really good. He’s willing to learn. He wants to be really good. And he has good talent. I think it’s going to be a good year for the running back room. As far as the running back by committee thing, I don’t know how that goes. I think — yeah, I don’t know how that goes. I think all running backs want the ball like 25 times a game. If I stay healthy, you’ll see, it’ll be nice.”

Former MLB pitcher turned coach Tom House on working with Bo Nix: “He’s a pretty complete product right now. The things that I help Bo with are all small things that can make him more efficient and consistent, and able to recover quickly. But he’s a very good quarterback. : “He’s a pretty complete product right now. The things that I help Bo with are all small things that can make him more efficient and consistent, and able to recover quickly. But he’s a very good quarterback. Chris Tomasson)

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton says that while the goal is to win the division this year, his team is capable of winning the Super Bowl, given that it has similar qualities to others he has coached in the past.

“The short-term goal is winning the division,” Payton said. “But this is a team capable of winning the Super Bowl. I’ve coached six teams that I thought could win the Super Bowl. Some went to championship games, some to the playoffs. This is my seventh team that I think has that.”

Chargers

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey said the team left a lot of plays offensively on the table that he wishes he could have back.

“When I go back and watch games, I just want to eat myself up over it because there’s so many plays we left out there last year,” McConkey said, via Fox Sports. “And we’ve been working on (that) throughout the offseason in OTAs and training camp. There’s so much more to gain and we’re just going to continue to try and build on that.”

Chargers QB Justin Herbert explained what he feels makes McConkey one of the best young receivers in the league.

“I think he’s the perfect combination of athleticism and intelligence,” Herbert said about McConkey. “The way he understands the game of football and how he sees defenses, I think that’s what kind of makes him like that. He’s got a great understanding of how people are going to try to guard him and where the leverage is and just (finding) a way to break it. He’s done such a great job with the quarterbacks of being friendly and always being in the right spot.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is still awaiting word to see if he will be suspended this season after pleading guilty to two third-degree felonies from last year. Rice is letting his legal team take care of the pending suspension and focusing on staying in shape to help contribute to the team whenever he can.

“Honestly, it’s still in the works,” Rice said, via ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “My legal team is handling that. All I can do is focus on what I can control right now, and that’s me doing what I do best right here on the field.”

“This is my job, and this is what I love to do. Even when I’m not able to be out there with my team, I’m still going to be working as hard as I can so I can be back out there with them as soon as possible.”