AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Mekhi Becton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins talked about the investments the team has made in order to help them reach the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.

“All you have to do is look up at practice,” Dobbins said, while pointing to the construction site, via ESPN. “That ain’t like what anybody has. Top to bottom here, they’re making something with resources to go win.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton isn’t shy about the team’s aspirations and what he hopes to accomplish in Denver.

“[The Super Bowl] has to be a comfortable topic,” Payton said. “You can’t be afraid of talking about the end game. And then you have to also be comfortable saying, ‘This is what’s required.‘”

Dobbins said it was a “complete no-brainer” to sign with Denver after he was offered a contract.

“All the boxes checked,” Dobbins said. “Everyone. … It was pretty clear for me, and I think other people are going to see that moving forward. Other places seem good, other places sound good, but look at this place. Look who owns the team, how they run it. Look at this enormous building under construction. They’re going to win here. It won’t just seem good. It will be good.”

Broncos WR Marvin Mims returned to practice Monday after tweaking his groin last week. (Mike Klis)

returned to practice Monday after tweaking his groin last week. (Mike Klis) Broncos HC Sean Payton spoke on LB Dre Greenlaw, who has been dealing with injuries: “He hasn’t played in the preseason but he has got a lot of work. We are being smart (and) conservative (with him).” (Chris Tomasson)

Chargers

Chargers OL Mekhi Becton said he missed three weeks of training camp due to nagging knee issues: “Just old stuff I’ve been dealing with my whole career. It’s nothing crazy.” (Daniel Popper)

said he missed three weeks of training camp due to nagging knee issues: “Just old stuff I’ve been dealing with my whole career. It’s nothing crazy.” (Daniel Popper) Becton acknowledged staying healthy is going to be crucial for him to continue his career momentum: “Being healthy. That’s the best way I can put it: just being healthy. I felt like I did that last year, and now I gotta do it again.” (Popper)

The Chargers attempted to claim former Eagles OL Trevor Keegan, but the Cowboys had a higher priority claim. Keegan played for HC Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. (Jeremy Fowler)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave an update on WR Hollywood Brown‘s injury status after he missed the preseason.

“Yeah, so listen, I think he’ll (Hollywood Brown) be ok. He’s a veteran guy,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire.com. “If he’s younger, I’d be a little bit more worried about it, but he’s a veteran guy that kinda knows how to go about it, and I think he should be fine. We’ve got guys that can rotate in too, so we mix and match as we go.”