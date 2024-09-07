AFC Notes: Jack Conklin, Nick Herbig, Brandon Stephens, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Zac Jackson of The Athletic wrote about his observations on the Browns as they enter the regular season.

Jackson starts with the offensive line where he believes OT Jack Conklin will start at LT despite playing RT throughout his NFL career. Cleveland LT Jedrick Wills Jr. is yet to return to practice and OT Dawand Jones has secured the right side of the line.

Conklin is willing to take on whatever the team needs: "I'm ready to be on the field whether it's left or right. If left is where I'm going to play, I'm excited for the opportunity. … I feel like I can still play at the same high level when I'm healthy."

Jackson highlights that the Browns could save up to $16 million by designating Conklin as a post-June 1 cut next year, meaning he needs to put together a good season to remain on the roster.

Finally, Jackson notes CB Greg Newsome II isn’t guaranteed to be around long-term because of CB Denzel Ward‘s contract and the fact that CB Martin Emerson Jr. is also due for an extension.

Ravens

Ravens CB Brandon Stephens feels like he was just getting started with his development last season and has a chip on his shoulder going into the fourth year of his NFL career.

“Absolutely. Last year, I just felt like I just got my feet wet last year, and I don’t even think about last year anymore to be honest; it’s a new year – I’ve got to go out and prove myself. I’m sure there’s a lot of doubters still out there – like I said, I’m expecting the ball every play, and so yes, I definitely have a chip on my shoulder,” Stephens said, via RavensWire.

Steelers

Pittsburgh added fourth-round LB Nick Herbig in the draft out of Wisconsin and he has quickly been taken under the wing of OLB T.J. Watt. Through their first offseason together, Watt has developed a relationship with Hebrig because of the potential he sees in the rookie.

“Nick is so much fun because he reminds me a lot of myself,” Watt said, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “It also reminds me of my relationship with my oldest brother, J.J., when it comes to football. I just want to know everything he has to tell me. And I want to try to do the best of my ability.”

“I’ve kind of been that person to Nick, and he’s asked so many great questions. It’s not like I’m forcing information on him. He wants the information, and he’s actually applying it. It’s so cool when we talk about a move and he goes out there in practice and does it and it’s like, wow, we just talked about doing that. We have so many fun conversations that are also very constructive on the football field.”