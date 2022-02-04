AFC Notes: Jaguars, Harold Landry, Titans

Jaguars

Harold Landry

Titans LB Harold Landry reflected on his hard work and dedication that led to his first Pro Bowl nod in his career.

“I feel extremely blessed to be here with the best players in the NFL, and to be amongst them is a great honor,” Landry said, via the Team’s Official Website. “I am excited to be out here, it’s just an awesome feeling, really.”

In Landry’s mind, he feels he’s just getting started and has a lot more to prove in the league.

"No question," Landry said. "I know myself, and I know I am never really satisfied. I am always trying to improve every year. So that's what I am anticipating – the best is yet to come. I feel like I took strides every year I've been (in Tennessee), especially going into this past year. I feel like I grew so much as a player on the field, but also as a leader. And I think it just all came together this year. Right now, I am just focusing on enjoying my time here right now, but then getting back to work and improving some more." Landry has also said that he would love to remain a member of the team and loves being in Tennessee. "It's no secret that I love playing for the Titans, and my family loves living in Tennessee," Landry said. "So hopefully we can get a deal done." The feeling is mutual, as Titans GM Jon Robinson has said that the team would love to retain Landry as well. "We are going to do everything we can to try and keep Harold," Robinson said. "But we understand there's a lot of other things that need to go down, too." Robinson commended Landry's work ethic and has noted that he's improved yearly during his time in the league. Robinson also noted that Landry has developed his pass-rush arsenal and has developed other aspects of his game to make him a more well-rounded player. "Harold has worked extremely hard, he uses his length," Robinson said. "He has a fastball, but I thought this year he had a few more tricks up his sleeve. Harold played a couple of different roles, mostly on the end of the line of scrimmage, but he played some off-the-ball stuff, too."

to coach inside linebackers. Nevada QB Carson Strong mentioned more teams he has met with at the Senior Bowl, including ones he felt went particularly well with the Commanders, Eagles, Saints, and Titans. (Crissy Floyd)