AFC Notes: Jaguars, Jets, Patriots

Jaguars
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence isn’t approaching the draft process assuming he’s going to be selected by the Jaguars No. 1 overall — though he will — and is focused on putting his best foot forward with all teams.
Jets
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes the return of owner Woody Johnson, who had an affinity for splash moves when he was involved in the day-to-day of the team, doesn’t hurt the team’s chances of trading for QB Deshaun Watson.
- Cimini adds that while new Jets HC Robert Saleh talked up QB Sam Darnold at his introductory presser, the team hasn’t made a decision on his status yet.
- Cimini expects the Jets to have a lot of interest in Falcons S Keanu Neal in free agency this spring, as he’s a terrific fit for their defense and knows DC Jeff Ulbrich well from their time together in Atlanta. He also played in college with Jets S Marcus Maye, also a pending free agent.
- Saleh is thrilled about what the transition to a 4-3 defense can do for DL Quinnen Williams: “I absolutely love Quinnen. Really excited to get the seat belt off his harness and let him go. … His mindset, his athleticism, his power, his love for football, I’m really, really excited to see him in our system, especially up front and the way we design with that attack style.”
- The news that the Lions will trade QB Matthew Stafford impacts the Jets in two ways, providing a potential veteran alternative to try and swing a trade for and also making the Lions a candidate to trade up from No. 7 to the Jets’ pick at No. 2. (Cimini)
Patriots
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots were the other finalist with the Bills in trade discussions for WR Stefon Diggs but declined to match the final offer of a first, fourth, fifth and sixth-round picks.
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss expects the Patriots to explore their options regarding a trade for Lions QB Matthew Stafford and the return of Matt Patricia to their coaching staff gives them fresh information.
- NESN’s Doug Kyed reports the Patriots think highly of Stafford and their other options at quarterback are limited this offseason. Trading the No. 15 pick in the first round as part of a package for Stafford could be the biggest bang for New England’s buck.
- The question is whether Stafford would want to come to New England, as he didn’t always have the best relationship with Patricia while the two were in Detroit. However, Patricia is expected to help more on the defensive side of the ball or personnel and wouldn’t necessarily be that involved as anything other than an intel source for the Patriots regarding Stafford.
- Even if New England doesn’t swing a trade for Stafford, the Patriots could still benefit from a trickle-down effect if Stafford goes to the 49ers and makes QB Jimmy Garoppolo available. (Reiss)