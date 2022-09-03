AFC Notes: Jaguars, Jets, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said that WR Kendric Pryor and RB JaMycal Hasty‘s ability to contribute on special teams played a “huge role” in their decision to sign them.

“It plays a huge role. I think Coach and I have expressed that through the whole process – whether that is free agency or the draft,” Baalke said, via John Shipley of FanNation. “The backup players on this football team and in this organization have to excel on special teams. It is going to be a prerequisite as we move forward in every decision that we make.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson reiterated that the capability to play on special teams was a factor when rounding out the 53-man roster.

“Listen, you get to this point in the season at the end of camp, and you look at, for us, too, you’ve got to look at your 48, that’s your gameday guys, then you’ve got to look at your 53, and eventually your practice squad,” Pederson said. “We felt pretty comfortable with the 48, then we wanted to make some decisions to add some talent, specifically special teams, and we’ve talked about this, Trent and I alluded to this the other day that your back third or back few guys of your roster are core special teams players, and the guys that we’ve brought in are all that and can play special teams.”

Regarding Hasty’s addition, Pederson said his familiarity with their system and experience with the 49ers was a big draw to them.

“It does. There’s familiarity with him and within the scheme, and he’s been a third-down guy for them, too, a third-down back for them,” Pederson said. “He’s been good in protection, what you’ve seen this year and in years past, a special teams type player. We’re excited to get him in here, again, he’s got game experience, a veteran player. It just adds to that room.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said that QB Zach Wilson was showing a lot of progress before suffering a torn meniscus and is excited about his future.

“Before the injury he was way ahead of where he was a year ago,” Saleh said, via Jack Bell of the team’s official site. “I know the first preseason game people put a lot of stock into that series, that first game. But it isn’t even close to showing what he’s done in OTAs and camp, and the way he communicates. I’m excited about him getting back to show how far he’s come, I’m excited and excited about his future.” Saleh is confident that Wilson’s injury will not hinder his development.

“Anytime you miss reps, whether you’re a quarterback or a two-tech, it doesn’t matter. Playing football is the best way to get better. Zach is doing all in his power to stay as close to where needs to be, and I expect him to catch up quick. He’s in every meeting and I expect him to pick up where he left off. I’m not concerned about Zach.” Regarding the Jets’ offensive line, Saleh believes their current rotation will continue getting acclimated together in practice this week. New York’s offensive line includes LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, and RT George Fant. “The good news, with that last preseason game, the group was together in game action,” Saleh said. “The bad news, it didn’t go the way we were hoping for. Not terrible, but not what we want. We have time to get reps, in having team comps not just against cards, against one another. We’ve got to get going and we have an opportunity to catch up quick. There’s five practices left, so.”

Titans

Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com agrees with fans that the team may not have a number one receiver in WR Robert Woods , and notes that WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine likely isn’t a number two.

, and notes that WR likely isn’t a number two. Wyatt also mentions that first-round WR Treylon Burks is yet to play in a game and that recent practice squad addition WR Josh Gordon is an unproven question mark at this point in his career.