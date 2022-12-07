AFC Notes: Jaguars, Nick Caserio, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, he continues to hear that a front office shakeup could be in the works for the Jaguars this offseason, with GM Trent Baalke not being fired but ceding his title to an outside hire.
- Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (foot) said he expects to play in Week 14: “That’s the plan.” (Michael DiRocco)
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said Lawrence is considered day-to-day and is recovering well: “Day-to-day. Getting treatment every day. Progressing in the right direction.” (John Shipley)
- Pederson added Lawrence is dealing with a sprained big toe. (John Shipley)
- Pederson expects Lawrence to practice at some point this week. (John Shipley)
Texans
- According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, multiple executives from around the league think Texans GM Nick Caserio is not on nearly as solid ground as he used to be.
- Former EVP Jack Easterby was a big part of Caserio being hired by the Texans since they knew each other well with the Patriots. But Easterby was abruptly fired in October.
- La Canfora adds it’s looking like Texans HC Lovie Smith might be the second straight one-and-done head coach for Houston after Caserio fired HC David Culley following the 2021 season. His sources around the NFL think the Texans might just prefer to wipe the whole slate clean at that point.
- One high-ranking NFL official who has interviewed with the Texans in the past and knows the organization well told La Canfora: “Keep your eye on that one. I don’t think Nick gets to fire another coach, especially with Easterby gone. I’m hearing there is more to come there.”
- Smith thinks Mills has responded well to losing the starting role over the two games and it will benefit him in his return: “You do a lot of observing. It’s just looking at it from a different perspective. Normally, observing can help. How he handled it, he was a pro about it. He’s excited about another opportunity.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Smith doesn’t think Mills’ confidence was rattled after being benched: “We were real about the move and the reasons why he was benched initially and now he’s back as QB1.” (Wilson)
- Smith reiterated they feel Mills benefitted from spending time on the bench: “When Davis was the starter, sometimes you need a relief pitcher to come in… We expect two weeks of watching from the sideline to help.” (DJ Bien-Aime)
- Smith said first-round CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) is making progress but needs time to recover: “Whenever there’s a hamstring, it’s going to take a while. I know from experience it takes a while, especially for a younger player who pulls it for the first time. Eventually, he will be back out there.” (Wilson)
Titans
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel said he was not involved in the process of parting ways with former GM Jon Robinson: “No, I was informed of the decision. This wasn’t a decision that included me. It was a decision that was made, and I was informed of the decision.” (Albert Breer)
- Vrabel added Titans’ principal owner Amy Adams Strunk has the final say on front-office decisions.
- Vrabel mentioned he was “aligned” with Robinson on their approach. (Turron Davenport)
- As for future personnel moves, Vrabel said he will coordinate with VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden for the rest of the season. (Terry McCormick)
- Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said his other ankle was rolled on against the Eagles in Week 13 but isn’t overly concerned and is “making progress.” (Jim Wyatt)
