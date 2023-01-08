AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Laremy Tunsil, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk earned a $500,000 incentive for reaching 80 catches. (Field Yates)

Jaguars WR Zay Jones also hit an incentive for 80 catches, earning $250,000 and pushing his total incentives earned to $750,000 for 2022.

Texans

While some veteran players on the Texans like WR Brandin Cooks are understandably hoping to end up elsewhere this offseason, LT Laremy Tunsil says he wants to stick it out with Houston — provided the price is right.

“I want to turn this program around,” Tunsil said via Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. “That’s what I want: to turn this organization around from a losing organization into a winning organization. I want to finish my career here in Houston.”

Tunsil will be entering a contract year in 2023 and is looking to sign an extension that once again makes him the highest-paid offensive tackle. That would be in the neighborhood of $24-$25 million a year.

“That would mean a lot to me to reset the market,” Tunsil said. “Absolutely, you have to have insurance. You have to protect the quarterback. You have to pay left tackles.”

The veteran doesn’t have an agent and represents himself, so he hopes to hear from Texans GM Nick Caserio soon after the season ends.

“Hopefully, I’ll hear something next week,” Tunsil said. “Plant the seed and see where we go from here.”

Titans

The Titans lost the de facto AFC South championship game on Saturday night, succumbing to the Jaguars 20-16 to end the season on a seven-game losing streak after starting 7-3. Afterward, Titans HC Mike Vrabel offered an autopsy of what went wrong with their season.

“We just got on a shitty streak and we couldn’t get off it,” Vrabel said via Pro Football Talk. “Couldn’t make plays when we needed to, couldn’t be consistent enough when we needed to.”

Vrabel admitted injuries were a huge factor in the Titans running out of gas. They started QB Joshua Dobbs for the final two games after signing him off the Lions’ practice squad.

“We were out there battling with guys who didn’t even start the season with us,” Vrabel said.

Dobbs said after the game he would love to be back in Tennessee in 2023. (Terry McCormick)