AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain, with HC Urban Meyer saying: “He was ready to fight me when I wouldn’t let him back in the game right away.” (Ashlyn Sullivan)
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins was fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week.
Texans
- Texans’ QB Tyrod Taylor on how he views the remainder of the season: “I understand walking into the season I was on a one-year contract. Each time you get on the field you want to perform at a high level. Take it one game at a time.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans’ HC David Culley when asked if Taylor would remain the starter following the loss: “We’re going to look at the whole situation. When you’re one and what we are right now (1-8), you look at everything.” (Wilson)
- Culley said the team did not do a good job protecting the football on offense: “Very poor on offense. Our job on offense is to protect the football. The job of our quarterback is to protect the football. We didn’t do that today and when you do that you get these results.” (Mark Berman)
- Taylor also took responsibility, saying he made some mistakes on offense: “Just bad decisions on my end. Definitely something I have to be better at to give us an opportunity to win games, especially on the road. It’s uncharacteristic of me, but it happened today and it’s something I have to clean up and I’ll do that moving forward.” (Berman)
Titans
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Titans RB Adrian Peterson turned down an opportunity in early September to appear on Dancing With The Stars that would have paid $150,000 for rehearsals and up to $335,000 on the show.
- Peterson thought at the time he had a good chance to end up with the Ravens given their injury issues at the position and he also received varying levels of interest from the Raiders, Bills, Falcons and Dolphins.
- Opposing scouts tell CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora that despite the addition of Peterson, the Titans will have no choice but to change their offense with the loss of RB Derrick Henry: “[Henry] is a pretty unstoppable back. We’re talking an old-school, Jim Brown type. You don’t replace him. They can’t replace him. This was a dominant, downhill power football team with a unique feature back. That’s going to have to change.”
- The scout added this will put more on QB Ryan Tannehill‘s plate: “I think you’ll see them incorporate more outside zone and mix and match. I think you’ll see even more of those boots for Tannehill and probably more outside runs with him by design. They’ll need him to help the run game, there’s no doubt about it.”
- Another scout was skeptical of Peterson being able to replace Henry and thought the Titans would have to spread things out more: “They don’t really have anybody who can do what Henry does. I get signing AP, who is an inside power guy. But it’s not the same. He’s at the end. I don’t think that’s who they’ll be. I think you see more 11 personnel now and they’ll try to run against a seven-man box with more screens and horizontal passes.”
