AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said the team is fighting to find some confidence: “Is there a confidence issue? Any time you’re not successful, that’s something we’ve got to fight through. Confidence is a result of success, and right now we’re struggling with that…” (John Oehser)
- Meyer added RB James Robinson‘s knee injury limited his playing time: “He is fighting [a heel/knee] injury. If someone is not producing and you sit him down, that’s a whole different conversation. This is really injury based…” (Oehser)
- Meyer believes in order to turn things around the team has to start looking into where they can improve right now: “When you lose it plays with your mind. You start searching for what’s the answers, what can you do better, what can we do better, and I think that’s where my mindset is right now. What can we do better?” (Oehser)
- On Robinson getting carries at the end of the game despite injuries, Meyer wasn’t sure why that happened and said RB coach Bernie Parmalee is in charge of rotations. (Michael DiRocco)
Texans
- Texans HC David Culley said he will consider playing third-round QB Davis Mills over QB Tyrod Taylor: “When you don’t score any points during a game, you evaluate everything.” (Sarah Barshop)
- Culley mentioned Taylor was benched largely due to injury: “He probably could have came back into the game if we needed him to, but I don’t know how effective he would have been in throwing the football.” (Barshop)
- Culley will decide on who is starting later this week. (Aaron Wilson)
- Culley said GM Nick Caserio wasn’t included in the decision to bench Taylor. (Aaron Reiss)
- Texans CB Tremon Smith is excited to have re-signed with the Texans: “It feels good. I was focused on the games coming up. I was talking to my agent, but I was focused on the games coming up next week.” (Wilson)
- Smith is also proud of being Caserio’s first in-season extension: “It feels good. I like what we preach here. I think once we do turn it around we’ll be winning a lot instead of losing. We’re trusting the process and working hard. That’s what it starts with.” (Wilson)
- Texans CB Tavierre Thomas is confident things will turn around in Houston: “Just want to turn this around and just win, I just want to win. The locker room got to stay together. Everybody got to continue doing their job and it will turn around. It happened with me in Cleveland.” (Wilson)
- Texans G Lane Taylor said his arthroscopic knee surgery delayed his return: “It was very unexpected, had to take care of it.” (Wilson)
Titans
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel said TE Anthony Firkser is working with special teams and on third downs right. (Terry McCormick)
- Vrabel added the team is taking WR Julio Jones day-by-day and didn’t want to commit to too much with him even though he was designated to return from IR on Monday. (Jim Wyatt)
