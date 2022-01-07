AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- According to Albert Breer, former Eagles HC Doug Pederson is said to be “well-positioned” for the Jaguars’ head-coaching job.
- Breer’s understanding is that the Jaguars plan to run a wide-open search unlike last year and not pigeonhole themselves into a specific type of candidate.
- As for GM Trent Baalke, Breer confirms that there are potential candidates who simply won’t take the job because of Baalke’s history with coaches.
- However, Frenette says that it is unclear how viable a candidate he is relative to Doug Pederson or Jim Caldwell.
- Despite the public backlash from the decision to keep GM Trent Baalke, Jonathan Jones of CBS hears that owner Shad Khan remains steadfast in his decision to retain Baalke as general manager of the team moving forward.
- Jacksonville has been putting out feelers around the league to hire a No. 2 and pair them with Baalke as a director of player personnel or assistant GM.
- However, Jones says the reaction has been “lukewarm” up to this point, given that Baalke isn’t trusted or well-liked around the league.
- The Jaguars and Lions both have a shot to receive the first overall pick in the draft heading into Week 18. A loss would give Jacksonville the pick, their second straight year at No. 1. The Lions would need a loss and a Jaguars win in order to secure the pick. (Field Yates)
- The Jaguars announced OL coach George Warhop is unavailable for Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols.
- Jaguars LB Myles Jack told reporters the dysfunction in the organization has led to the team beating itself each week in 2021. (Michael DiRocco)
Texans
- Texans HC David Culley says that OC Tim Kelly will return next season as offensive coordinator. (Aaron Wilson)
- Culley notes that S Justin Reid is unlikely to play due to COVID-19 but still has a chance to get off the list ahead of Sunday. (Wilson)
- Rookie TE Brevin Jordan said he plans to reset his body this offseason: “Overall, I want to become a better football player, get bigger and stronger. I want to go in focused on hip mobility and being able to get more flexible.” (Wilson)
- Texans OL Tytus Howard thinks that tackle is his best position and wants to be the left tackle for Houston going forward: “Tackle is my natural spot. Right now I’m playing tackle, so my goal is to be the best left tackle for this team.” (Wilson)
Titans
- Titans TE Geoff Swaim will step into a larger role following the injury to TE MyCole Pruitt: “I’m really excited about my role in the offense, and being able to contribute to our offense. It’s been rewarding.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Titans LB Harold Landry believes the defense has developed more chemistry and is playing well heading into the postseason: “I feel like we’ve improved in every area. We’re rushing our asses off up front and those guys on the back end, they’re strapping them up. We’re playing really well as a defense.” (Turron Davenport)
- Titans WR Julio Jones says he doesn’t get frustrated over football and just does his job: “I take the game as they give it to me. DC’s if they try to take me away, I just do my job. Let coach Downing do what he died, Tannehill he’s a great quarterback so I just do my job.” (Davenport)
