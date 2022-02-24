AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson believes that his team already has some pieces in place on offense but is adamant that Jacksonville is going to be active in adding talent this offseason.

“I see talent, honestly,” Pederson said, via Jaguars.com. “Is it perfect? No. You see flashes. You see the offense taking strides throughout the course of the year. You see the defense making those strides. Now, it’s about, ‘We’ve got to be consistent every week.’ There has to be consistency. There has to be ownership with that. We’re going to add talent. We’re going to add competition. We’re going to bring value to the roster. Every team does that. We’re no exception to that. But I see talent here.”

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith tells the media that he will continue to analyze QB Davis Mills and has yet to make a decision on who the starting quarterback will be in 2022. That said, he’s not worried about the position.

“You don’t give out starting positions in the spring, but I love what Davis has done. He’s our quarterback going into the season,” Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s a lot of positions I’m worried about. Quarterback is not one of them. I love what Davis Mills did last year. I feel really good about Davis leading our team, we’ve just got to get better people around him.

Smith also touched on the situation involving QB Deshaun Watson.

“I don’t really know Deshaun that way since he wasn’t really involved last year. Time takes care of a lot of things and time will take care of that situation too, with a favorable situation for Deshaun and us,” he said.

The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss notes if the Texans are able to trade Watson, it would create $24.2 million in cap space while adding $16.2 million to their league-high amount of dead cap space.

Reiss also points out several potential cap casualties including T Marcus Cannon ($5.2 million), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis ($3.1 million), S Eric Murray ($5.4 million), and OL Justin McCray ($2.3 million).

Reiss also lists LT Laremy Tunsil as a trade candidate along with Watson and believes K Ka'imi Fairbairn and WR Brandin Cooks are two players who could have their deals restructured by the franchise at some point this offseason.

Titans

ESPN’s Turron Davenport lists Titans G Rodger Saffold and CB Janoris Jenkins as potential cap cuts this offseason. Both are still capable of playing like starters but Davenport cites age (both turn 34 this year) and savings ($10 million for Saffold, $6.9 million for Jenkins) as reasons for Tennessee to move on.

Davenport adds young players the Titans have spent first or second-round picks on in recent years like OL Dillon Radunz, CB Kristian Fulton and CB Caleb Farley would be counted on to step up and replace Saffold and Jenkins.

The NFL suspended free agent DE Amani Bledsoe for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the PED policy. Bledsoe most recently spent time with the Titans, which was his second stint with the team. (Tom Pelissero)

While the Titans shelled out a sizeable contract to OLB Bud Dupree in 2021, OLB Harold Landry has made it clear he wants to remain with the team and may have to be franchise tagged until the two sides can reach a long-term agreement. (NFL.com)