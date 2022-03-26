AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports that the Jaguars are seriously considering Georgia DE Travon Walker with the first overall pick in the draft, adding that the team’s front office plans to meet with Walker.

Pauline also notes that Walker had a strong combine and has a higher ceiling than Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson.

Texans

During his introductory press conference, Browns’ new QB Deshaun Watson said it was time to “part ways” with the Houston Texans: “It was a time for both of us to part ways. The contract ($156 million) was given to me. The organization was honest with me. I was honest with them. We reached a conclusion.” (Aaron Wilson)

When asked why he wanted out of Houston, Watson responded that he was going in "different directions" than the organization: "The biggest thing at the time, we were both going in different directions… For me to accomplish the things I wanted to do, we did it privately with my agency… It was time for both of us to part ways." (Brooks Kubena)

Texans FB Andy Janovich‘s one-year, $1.5 million deal includes a max value of $1.8 million and a $200,000 signing bonus, $500,000 of his $1.1 million salary is guaranteed, and he can earn up to $200,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and a $300,000 playtime incentive. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

New Titans WR Robert Woods is looking forward to working with WR A.J. Brown once healthy again and believes the two can form a dynamic duo.

“I think my game with his, being able to hit on both sides will be really dynamic,” Woods said, via Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “His game complements mine. I think once we get the ball in our hands, I think we’re really going to be dangerous just because of how we run and attack defenders, eat up the ground. I think we’re going to be really, really good together.”

Jim Wyatt of TenneeseeTitans.com sees new acquisition RB Trenton Cannon being in the mix as a returner along with other competition.

Wyatt says the team is unlikely to bring back WR Julio Jones on a cheaper contract. He would also like to see the Titans negotiate a new deal with WR A.J. Brown.

The Titans had their defensive backs coaches in attendance of Missouri DB Akayleb Evans‘ Pro Day. (Tony Pauline)

Pro Day. (Tony Pauline) The Titans announced that they have hired Chase Blackburn as an assistant special teams coach. (Jim Wyatt)