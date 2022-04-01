AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said that he sees “teamwork at every level” under new HC Doug Pederson.

“What I see is the teamwork at every level,” Khan said, via John Oehser of the team’s official site.

Khan said that he learned about Pederson at previous NFL owners’ meetings.

“We’re here at the owners’ meetings; I’ve been to a few of these now,” Khan said. “One of the side benefits is you meet a lot of people from the 31 clubs. I had met Doug before, socially. I had chatted with him. I knew about him from his staff and his owners.”

Khan added that Pederson was the first person they interviewed in their search for a head coach this offseason.

“When Doug was available – and this is a little-known fact – we kept in touch with him and he was the first one we interviewed [during this offseason’s head-coach hiring process]. This was, ‘OK, we’re looking at him as a possible Jaguars head coach – how will he help us, how would he connect with the city and really his command of the total game.'”

Texans

Texans S Terrence Brooks‘ one-year, $1.7 million deal includes a salary of $1.2 million with $300,000 guaranteed, a $200,000 signing bonus, $17,647 in per-game active roster bonuses and up to $300,000 in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans TE Pharaoh Brown signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the team that includes $3 million guaranteed, a signing bonus of $1 million, a salary of $2 million guaranteed, a $29,412 per game active roster bonus, and up to $500,000 in playtime incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

The Texans are hosting University of Houston EDGE David Anenih for its local prospect Pro Day. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Rams HC Sean McVay wanted Titans fans to know what they were getting by trading for WR Robert Woods.

“He’s a tough competitor,” McVay said, via Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com. “He is one of those guys where he makes everyone around him better. But you talk about just embodying the way that you want to compete snap in and snap out, the mental toughness, the versatility. What we asked Robert Woods to do over the last five years (in Los Angeles), and I was talking to Vrabes about this yesterday, you could make a case that he has as complete of a game in terms of being able to compete with the ball, without the ball, catching short, intermediate, down the field (passes), running the football on jet sweeps – we put him in the backfield this year where he is taking offset gun runs. The (Titans) are getting a stud, that’s what you’re getting. When we were talking with Robert throughout the process, Tennessee is an offense that is operated very similarly to the way we have, and I think that is going to allow his game to continue to shine. He’s really been a foundational piece (for us). It was a really tough decision, but he was such a pro about it. He is such a great dude. Tennessee is getting a really special competitor. I love Robert Woods.”